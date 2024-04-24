Interface Unveils One View Edge, Enhanced Customer Portal

St. Louis, MO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interface Systems, a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses, today announced that it is releasing an enhanced customer portal, One View Edge, that will offer its customers greater visibility and easier access to critical information on all Interface services. The launch of One View Edge reflects Interface's commitment to delivering exceptional and relentless customer support.

Brian Garavuso, CTO at Interface, said, “The new One View Edge portal will provide immediate benefits to our customers with its intuitive user interface, comprehensive network analytics, security management, and streamlined self-management features.”

One View Edge is designed to eliminate information bottlenecks for customers by offering contextual data and insights needed for complex and large-scale managed services deployment. Key capabilities of One View Edge include:

Best-in-Class User Interface: A modern, intuitive design that ensures effortless navigation and user engagement.

A modern, intuitive design that ensures effortless navigation and user engagement. Security Manager Features: A fortified platform with self-management of alarm panel codes and contact lists.

A fortified platform with self-management of alarm panel codes and contact lists. Enhanced Network Statistics: Access to real-time network status and performance metrics.

Access to real-time network status and performance metrics. Direct Access to Partner Portals: A centralized gateway to all support portals of third-party solution providers.

A centralized gateway to all support portals of third-party solution providers. Upgraded User Management: Enhanced control and flexibility for administrators to assign roles and access to users.

Enhanced control and flexibility for administrators to assign roles and access to users. Service Request Submission and Tracking: A streamlined process to initiate and manage service requests.

“At Interface, we believe in continuous improvement through active engagement with our customers. Interface is committed to further enhancing One View Edge. We are planning to launch advanced security events dashboards, enhanced video viewers, and more, all aimed at delivering an unparalleled customer experience,” said Garavuso.

The One View Edge portal is currently available to all existing Interface customers and any new customers who sign up for Interface services.

Click here for a quick glance at One View Edge.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed service provider of business security, actionable insights, and purpose-built networks for multi-location businesses. We enhance security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn.

