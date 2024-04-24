Aduro Clean Technologies Joins Delegation at Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-4)

LONDON, Ontario, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (“Aduro” or the “Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is joining a delegation of observers from civil society, environmental groups, academics and business at the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-4) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada from April 23rd to 29th, 2024.



INC-4 welcomes over 4,200 delegates, including 1,400 government members and 2,800 observers, who will discuss a draft treaty prepared after the third meeting of the INC. This draft serves as a basis for negotiations, aiming to finalize an agreement that encompasses various aspects of plastic management such as design, waste management, extended producer responsibility, and capacity building, especially for developing countries. The treaty hopes to promote a circular economy for plastics, emphasizing recycling and reusability to prevent plastics from polluting the environment while retaining their beneficial properties.

Abe Dyck, Head of Corporate Development at Aduro is attending the event and will hold one-on-one discussions with industry delegates to promote its Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT), an advanced chemical recycling technology. HCT efficiently breaks down complex waste streams into valuable chemicals, doing so in an environmentally responsible manner that significantly reduces both energy use and waste generation. The technology is particularly suited to handling types of waste plastics traditionally considered non-recyclable, addressing a key topic at the event.

These historic negotiations at the INC-4 come at a critical juncture for both the world and the Company. The public and their representative governments are demanding real action from plastic producers to improve how plastics are made, used, and managed. This global attention, supported by the backing of the United Nations, the private sector, and financial institutions, bodes well for companies like Aduro. With its technology platform at the forefront of innovation, Aduro is addressing many of the critical issues that contribute to today's low recycling rates for plastic waste.

Aduro is aligned with INC-4’s mission to forge a sustainable path for plastic waste management. The Company advocates for an agreement that not only aims to end plastic pollution but also enables the continued beneficial use of plastics. This includes a commitment to providing essential waste management services to the roughly 3 billion people currently lacking these facilities, directly addressing one of the primary drivers of pollution.

Key Objectives at INC-4

Promote Circular Economy: Aduro supports the target to increase circular practices that include the thoughtful design of products to facilitate their reuse and recycling and implementing innovative technologies to repurpose these materials into new products.

The agreement champions a technology-neutral approach that bolsters various recycling methods, including an emphasis on incentivizing the demand for recycled plastics through national action plans. And encourages greater investment in innovative technologies including chemical recycling, a key alternative to landfilling or incinerating non-mechanically recyclable plastics such as medical waste. This integrated approach aims to expand recycling capabilities and drive economic benefits across the community.

“Our participation at INC-4 is a fantastic opportunity to add to the conversation on advanced chemical recycling and to highlight its vital role in achieving a sustainable circular economy,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. “We are excited to share our insights and the advancements we have made with Hydrochemolytic™ technology. We believe it can play a significant role in recovering more of the waste plastic currently ending up in the environment while supporting the INC-4 objectives.”

About INC

The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC) was established as a result of a unanimous decision by all 193 member states during the Fifth United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-5) in February/March 2022. Tasked with a pivotal mission, the INC is dedicated to developing a legally binding global instrument on plastic pollution by 2024. This initiative came to life following the historic UNEA Resolution 5/14, titled "End Plastic Pollution: Towards an International Legally Binding Instrument," which marked a significant advancement in global environmental governance.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

