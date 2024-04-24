ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Late Breaking Abstract on Eblasakimab in COPD Accepted for Presentation at the American Thoracic Society International Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that an abstract on eblasakimab in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease has been accepted for a late breaking poster presentation at the American Thoracic Society International Conference 2024. The conference is taking place in San Diego, California, from May 17 to 22, 2024.



American Thoracic Society International Conference poster details

Poster title: Eblasakimab Significantly Alleviates IL-4 and IL-13 Induced Bronchial Airway Constriction in COPD-Derived Lung Slices (Poster ID 13753)

Presentation date and time: Monday, May 20, 2024, 9:15 am PDT

Presenter: Dr Ferda Cevikbas, Head, Translational Science, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

The posters will be available to view online following presentation.

About eblasakimab

Eblasakimab is a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor subunit of the Type 2 receptor, a key pathway driving several allergic inflammatory diseases. Eblasakimab’s unique mechanism of action enables specific blockade of the Type 2 receptor and has the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. By blocking the Type 2 receptor, eblasakimab prevents signaling through both interleukin 4 (IL-4) and interleukin 13 (IL-13) – the key drivers of inflammation in AD and Type 2-driven COPD. ASLAN announced positive results from the Phase 2b TREK-AD study of eblasakimab in moderate-to-severe biologic-naïve AD patients in July 2023, and is currently investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab-experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the Phase 2 trial, TREK-DX.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease, and has reported positive topline data from a Phase 2b dose-ranging study in moderate-to-severe AD patients. ASLAN is currently investigating eblasakimab in dupilumab-experienced, moderate-to-severe AD patients in the TREK-DX Phase 2 trial, with topline data expected at the end of 2024. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) in a Phase 2a, proof-of-concept trial with an interim readout expected in Q3 2024. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the ASLAN website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

