Shenandoah Telecommunications Company to Hold its First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024

EDINBURG, Va., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ:SHEN) will release its first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 3, 2024, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss Shentel’s financial results and business highlights.



Date: May 3, 2024

Time: 8:30 AM ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link.

A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides residential and commercial broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to customers in seven contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company’s services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with approximately 15,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACT:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Jim Volk

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

540-984-5168