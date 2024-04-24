Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Markets, 2023-2024 & 2029 with Abbott, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Diasorin Dominating

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.23% from 2023 to 2029.

The Europe in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market report contains exclusive data on 89 vendors. The competition among market players in the IVD market is significantly high for products, solutions, reagents, consumables, and services in terms of pricing, product, and associated brand image, services, and associated quality, a new product launched and developed, customer services, and financing terms.

The leading market players in the Europe IVD market are Abbott Laboratories, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hoffmann-La Roche, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Diasorin, which are competing with rapidly emerging market players. Vendors in the market are increasing their market share through inorganic growth.

Spain shows the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 3% in Europe's in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market. The demand for IVD solutions has increased in the country due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases associated with the aging population. In addition, awareness of early detection and diagnosis of various diseases, point-of-care IVD solutions, and advancing technologies in healthcare settings are significant factors contributing to market growth.



Personalised medicine is becoming increasingly important as scientists learn more about genetic makeup. The undeniable potential of digitization in healthcare is driven by this industry's capacity to recognize the worldwide demand for more advanced and personalized care. The new European Partnership for Personalised Medicine (EP PerMed) was officially launched in 2023. This will promote all areas and disciplines of precision medicine, facilitate innovation and transfer, and encourage its consolidation in health systems, allowing continuous improvement.



Integrating automation into the IVD manufacturing process benefits IVD device designers and manufacturers. Automation allows for the inclusion of software-based calculation, calibration, and documentation, improving test efficiency, calibration schedules, regulatory compliance, and instrument/equipment traceability. These benefits lead to less labor, reduced errors (standardization) risk, and fewer calibration tests. Furthermore, automated volumetric measurements simplify production fabrication processes by giving manufacturers better control over manufacturing equipment and steps on the production line.



EUROPE IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTICS (IVDs) MARKET INSIGHTS

The reagents and consumables segment occupies a major market share of over 65% in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market, owing to increasing focus on research in molecular biology and technological advancements in genomic sequencing. With the increasing adoption of in-vitro diagnostics solutions, the demand for reagents and consumables is increasing. Infectious diseases and pandemics such as COVID-19 significantly fuel the demand for reagents in diagnosis.

The hematology technology segment is growing significantly, with the fastest-growing CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the hematology market is attributed to the increasing incidences of blood disorders and other diseases, rapid technological advances in hematology, and the emergence of high throughput hematology analyzers. As the demand for testing has surged in recent years, the laboratory's role in diagnosing and managing diseases has grown significantly.

The diabetic application segment showcases the highest growth rate in the Europe in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market. Rising health consciousness among the population and the demand for diabetes monitoring devices, coupled with the easy availability of advanced diabetes devices, are fostering market growth in this segment.

By end-user, the standard reference labs segment dominated the market share of the Europe in-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) market. In recent years, standard reference laboratories have rapidly expanded to offer numerous tests and deliver high market growth by adopting new technologies and product offerings, thus driving market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $31.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.2%



VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

Abbott Laboratories

bioMerieux

Danaher

Hoffmann-LaRoche

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Diasorin

Other Prominent Vendors

Qiagen

Quest Diagnostics

Atomo Diagnostics

Sysmex Corp

Myriad Genetics

Arkray Inc

Agilent Technologies

BD

Illumina

Mindray

Revvity

Grifols

Hologic

Amoy Diagnostics

Altona Diagnostics

Sentinel Diagnostics

Epigenomics

Seegene

Medtronic

Exact Sciences

Ascensia Diabetes Care

Werfen

EKF Diagnostics

Alpha Laboratories

QuidelOrtho

Accelerate Diagnostics

Tosoh

Menarini Diagnostics

Horiba

LifeScan

AccuBiotech

Agappe Diagnostics

AgaMatrix

B&E Biotechnology

bioLytical Laboratories

Bag Diagnostics

Biocept

Biosynex

Biocartis

Biomerica

Boule Diagnostics

Balio Diagnostics

Cupid

Caredx

Contec Medical Systems

Chembio Diagnostics

CellaVision

Dialab

Dexcom

Diagon

Diatron

Dirui

Drucker Diagnostics

EDAN Instruments

ELITechGroup

Trinity Biotech

Erba Diagnostics

Genrui Biotech

BTNX

Linear Chemicals

INTEC

J. Mitra & Co.

Maccura Biotechnology

Medsource ozone Biomedicals

Trividia Health

Meril Life Sciences

MP Biomedicals

NIHON KOHDEN

Norma

NOWDiagnostics

Trivitron Healthcare

OPKO Health

OraSure Technologies

Perkin Elmer

Prestige Diagnostics

Sekisui Diagnostics

SFRI

Shenzhen Dymind Biotechnology

Shenzhen Landwind Medical

Sinocare

Spinreact

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Products & Services

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments/Analyzers & Software

Services

Technology

Immuno and Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Microbiology and Cytology

Others

Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Cardiology

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Nephrology

Drug Testing

Others

End-Users

Standard Reference labs

Hospital Affiliated Labs

Individuals

Clinics

Others

Region

Germany

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

U.K.

