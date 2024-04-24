Vanadium Compounds in Emerging Electronics, Electrics, Cooling: Global Market Analysis and Technology Research Report 2024-2044

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vanadium Compounds in Emerging Electronics, Electrics, Cooling: Markets, Technologies 2024-2044" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This commercially-oriented research report is designed to assist added value materials and device companies to maximise their opportunities. It will also assist investors, researchers and other interested parties.

Rapid market growth explained

The report calculates a startling eight-fold increase in market value for vanadium compounds in this sector. Today's success is the liquid vanadium sulfate anolytes and catholytes in redox flow batteries, a strong growth market. Nonetheless, the imminent market growth for such compounds will substantially be driven by vanadium solids in sophisticated forms that add value. They will vary from 2D compounds, MXenes, graphene composites, vanadates, hollow nanospheres to intercalated cathodes, electrochromic windows and much more.

Commercially-oriented analysis

The 42-page Executive Summary and Conclusions makes easy reading for those with limited time because it has key conclusions and bar charts, tables and SWOT appraisal. See the most promising vanadium formulations and morphologies by future application then 58 forecast lines as graphs and tables.

Morphologies and formats being targeted

Next, the 17 pages of Chapter 2. "Vanadium compound formulations morphologies and formats becoming important in electronic, electric and thermal applications" clarifies the structures ahead and reasons why. Understand liquid vanadium compounds in different oxidation states and the most promising solid vanadium compound structures including as vanadium oxides, chalcogenides, perovskites, 2D compounds. Additionally, there are other examples of the phases, morphologies and formats being brought to market, with manufacturing approaches and many 2024 research references.

Major opportunity emerging in various forms of energy storage

The rest of the report has chapters on each of the sectors found to be important in driving that huge increase in sales, with latest company & research inputs and PhD level analysis. See drill down reports available from the company for your further reading on specifics. The first three chapters are concerned with the major vanadium opportunity emerging in various forms of energy storage.

Chapter 4. "Vanadium compounds in future supercapacitors, pseudocapacitors, Li-ion capacitors and other battery supercapacitor hybrids BSH" needs 77 pages to cover the massive progress here, with research and company activity sharply increasing in 2024. Learn the formulations and formats winning in supercapacitors, pseudocapacitors and battery-supercapacitor hybrids (lithium-ion capacitors but also others), the benefits and challenges remaining.

Chapter 5. "Vanadium compounds in future regular and hybrid redox flow batteries" is the longest because this is the only existing major commercial success for vanadium compounds in these sectors. See why it has great potential ahead. Although the typical vanadium sulfate electrolytes are mature technology with little further research, the large number of companies marketing these devices need to be covered including where they are headed next. There is also coverage of the research and commercial activity on hybrid RFB that employ vanadium compounds and the potential for that lesser opportunity for such compounds.

Logically, that is followed by Chapter 6. Vanadium compounds in future aluminium-ion. ammonium-ion, calcium-ion, iron-ion, lithium-ion, magnesium-ion, potassium-ion, sodium-ion and zinc ion batteries. Why are most of them suffering a trickle or research and little interest in commercialisation when it comes to vanadium-based options? In sharp contrast, which one has a rising flood of research and intense commercial interest in the vanadium-based approach? What is in-between and why?

Solid-state cooling, heat prevention, and smart windows

Then, the study moves to the 42 pages of Chapter 7. "Vanadium compounds in future solid-state cooling, heat prevention, and smart windows".

Again there is a lucid introduction to the subject followed by specifics from a commercial point of view with deep information from the research pipeline distilled to provide conclusions. With global warming and many new industrial, medical and transport processes needing cooling, this is the focus, not heating. See how it is now a many- faceted opportunity, from electrochromics and Passive Daylight Radiative Cooling PDRC to smart windows. Which are the best opportunities for vanadium compounds and why? What is the competition? Clarity is provided by many new infograms, eight SWOT appraisals and assessment of latest company and research activity. A modest share of what will become a very large market awaits.

And much more ahead

The report closes with a catch-all on the rest, notably in electrics and electronics including vanadium compounds for solar panels, memory, memristors, transistors, actuators, MEMS and a considerable rollout of vanadium-based sensors. What types, why, where, what else? Chapter 8. "Other applications of vanadium compounds in electronics and electrics" takes 35 pages to provide the answers and, again, a profusion of further reading, including 2024 research.

Report Attributes:

460 Vanadium-related Research Papers Examined: 2024 and 2023 Emphasis

157 New Infograms, Graphs, Comparison Tables

85 Companies Examined

67 Forecast Lines 2024-2044

15 SWOT Appraisals

8 Chapters

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary and conclusions

1.1 Purpose of this report

1.2 Methodology of this analysis

1.3 Primary conclusions

1.4 Results of this research and market study by six device sectors and SWOT appraisal

1.5 Primary focus by application of 460 vanadium compound research papers examined for electrics and electronics

1.6 Primary focus by vanadium compound of research papers examined beyond RFB

1.7 Research focus of vanadium compounds for ion batteries

1.8 Research focus of vanadium compounds for supercapacitors and variants

1.9 Research focus of vanadium compounds for solid state cooling, heat prevention and smart windows:

1.10 Research focus of vanadium compounds for other purposes:

1.11 Market forecasts in 58 forecast lines 2024-2044

1.12 Forecasts for equipment targeted for adoption of vanadium compounds

2. Vanadium compound formulations morphologies and formats becoming important in electronic, electric and thermal applications

2.1 Overview

2.2 Liquid vanadium compounds in different oxidation states

2.3 The most promising solid vanadium compound structures

2.4 Advances in fabrication by format

3. Vanadium compounds in future 6G Communications, terahertz electronics, metamaterials, metasurfaces, metadevices

3.1 Overview

3.2 SWOT appraisal of 6G Communications as currently understood

3.3 Competitive position of vanadium compounds in 6G Communications development

3.4 The priority of vanadium compounds in 6G research

3.5 Vanadium compounds and the Terahertz Gap

3.6 Research pipeline analysis of vanadium compounds for 6G, THz and metasurfaces

4. Vanadium compounds in future supercapacitors, pseudocapacitors, Li-ion capacitors and other battery supercapacitor hybrids BSH

4.1 General introduction - appropriate needs and technology choices

4.2 Three SWOT appraisals of supercapacitors and their variants

4.3 Strategies for improving supercapacitors and their variants

4.4 Where vanadium compounds come in

4.5 Analysis of vanadium-related research pipeline for supercapacitors in 2024

4.6 Analysis of vanadium-related research pipeline for supercapacitors in 2023 and earlier

4.7 Understanding pseudocapacitance and its optimisation in pseudocapacitors

4.8 Analysis of vanadium-related research pipeline for pseudocapacitors in 2024

4.9 Understanding battery-supercapacitor hybrids (hybrid-ion capacitors, asymmetric supercapacitors

4.10 Analysis of vanadium-related BSH research pipeline in 2024

4.11 Analysis of vanadium-related BSH research pipeline in 2023 and earlier

5. Vanadium compounds in future regular and hybrid redox flow batteries

5.1 Overview

5.2 Basic RFB hardware design and latest vanadium-related research

5.4 Latest commercial trends with vanadium RFB vs alternatives

5.5 48 RFB and RFB vanadium manufacturers compared in 8 columns: name, brand, technology, tech. readiness, beyond grid focus, LDES focus, comment (90 pages)

6. Vanadium compounds in future aluminium-ion. ammonium-ion, calcium-ion, iron-ion lithium-ion, magnesium-ion, potassium-ion, sodium-ion and zinc ion batteries

6.1 Overview

6.2 Vanadium compounds in recent ion battery research

6.3 Number of important research papers on vanadium compounds by battery chemistry

6.4 The vanadium oxide toolkit for ion batteries

6.5 Vanadium compounds in aluminium-ion battery research

6.6 Vanadium compounds in ammonium-ion battery research

6.7 Vanadium compounds in calcium-ion battery research

6.8 Vanadium compounds in iron-ion battery research

6.9 Vanadium compounds in lithium-ion battery research

6.10 Vanadium compounds in magnesium-ion battery research

6.11 Vanadium compounds in potassium-ion battery research

6.12 Vanadium compounds in sodium-ion battery research

6.13 Vanadium compounds in zinc-ion battery research

7. Vanadium compounds in future solid-state cooling, heat prevention, and smart windows

7.1 Overlapping topics

7.2 Research analysis as an indicator of future vanadium compound demand

7.2.1 Analysis of vanadium compounds researched for solid state cooling, heat prevention and smart windows

7.2.2 Analysis of vanadium compounds research papers on these topics by application

7.3 The cooling toolkit

7.4 Report on the overall subject of solid-state cooling materials and devices

7.5 Vanadium compounds for solid state cooling

7.6 Undesirable materials widely used and proposed: this is an opportunity for you

7.7 Vanadium compounds in research for smart windows and heat prevention

7.8 Analysis of vanadium-related research pipeline in 2024

7.9 Analysis of vanadium-related research pipeline in 2023 and earlier

8. Other applications of vanadium compounds in electronics and electrics

8.1 Overview

8.2 Actuators and MEMS mirrors

8.3 Data storage and processing: transistors, diodes, memory, memristors, switches, other

8.5 Holography, electro-optics, electronic camouflage, zoom lenses, encryption etc.

8.6 Photovoltaics, solar cells, photodetectors

8.7 Sensors

Companies Featured

Agora Energy Technologies

Allegro Energy

Ambri

Aowei

BASF

Beijing Herui Energy Storage

Bryte Batteries

Caldera

Cavern Energy

CellCube (Enerox)

Ceres

CERQ (Jena Batteries)

Cheesecake Energy

China CEC

CMBlu

Corre Energy

Cougar Creek Technologies

Echogen

EDF bought Pivot Power

Elestor

Enervenue

EOS

ESS

Everflow Energy

eZinc

Form Energy

Green Energy Storage

Greencap

H2

HBIS

Hubei Lvdong

Hunan Huifeng High Tech Energy

HydraRedox

Hydrostor

Invinity Energy Systems

Jolt Energy Storage Solutions

Kemiwatt

Korid Energy / AVESS

Kurt Energy

Largo Inc

LE System

LICAP

Lockheed Martin

Maxwell Technologies

Mine Storage

Mitsubishi

nanoFlowcell

NGK

Noon Energy

Pinflow

Primus Power

Prolox

Quidnet Energy

Quino Energy

Redflow

RFC Power

Rhongke Power

Salgenix

Shanghai Electric Energy Storage

Shmid

Skeleton Technologies

SPEL

State Power Investment Corp.

Storelectric

StorEn Technologies

Storion Energy

StorTera

Stryten Energy

Sumitomo Electric

Suntien

Swanbarton

Synchrostor

VFlowTech

Vionx Energy

VizBlue

ViZn Energy/ EnSync

VLiquid

Voith

Volterion

VoltStorage

VRB Energy

WattJoule

WeView

Yinfeng New Energy

Zhiguang

