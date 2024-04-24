Highland Copper Announces the Successful Completion of the White Pine North Winter Drilling Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highland Copper Company Inc. (TSXV: HI; OTCQB: HDRSF) (“Highland” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that White Pine Copper LLC., its joint venture with Kinterra Copper USA LLC, has successfully completed its winter drilling program on the White Pine North Project.



The goal of the drilling program was primarily to collect samples for geotechnical and metallurgical testing to support Feasibility Study work. The drilling program was carried out by Timberline Drilling Inc. with geological support from Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. The program ran from mid-January through March and was completed as planned, drilling a total of 6,593 meters in 10 holes focusing on the first ten years of the mine plan area. The program was completed with no reportable safety or environmental incidents.

All holes received geophysical and geotechnical surveys and ore zone material will undergo further metallurgical testing to support engineering studies and permitting requirements. Four of the holes will be revisited this summer for hydrogeological testing. Plans are also underway for a summer drilling program that will focus on infill and resource definition.

In addition to drilling, multiple environmental baseline programs will be conducted throughout the summer to support future permitting efforts.

Barry O’Shea, CEO of Highland Copper, stated, “We are pleased with the success of this drilling campaign and progress the Joint Venture is making on the White Pine North project. Highland’s 34% interest in White Pine represents a significant component of asset value in Highland Copper, nicely complementing our fully permitted, 100%-owned Copperwood project. Our partnership with Kinterra Copper USA LLC, has provided White Pine Copper with the capital and technical focus required to continue advancing the project through permitting and study development.”

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charline Miville-Deschênes, P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Highland Copper Company

Highland Copper Company Inc. is a Canadian company focused on exploring and developing copper projects in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, U.S.A. The Company owns the Copperwood deposit through long-term mineral leases and 34% of the White Pine North project. The Company also owns surface rights securing access to the deposit and providing space for infrastructure as required. The Company has 736,363,619 common shares issued and outstanding. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HI" and trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under symbol "HDRSF".

More information about the Company is available on the Company’s website at www.highlandcopper.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” (collectively “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements include, without limitation, statements with respect to: (a) future metallurgical and hydrogeological testing; and (b) future plans for a summer drilling program and the potential for further resource definition. The forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, including those set out in the technical report entitled “Preliminary Economic Assessment, White Pine North Project, Michigan, USA” dated September 7, 2023 available on SEDARPlus. These underlying assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Important factors that could materially impact the Company's expectations include: changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; availability of services, materials and skilled labour to complete planned testing and drilling; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; unexpected cost increases, which could include significant increases in estimated capital and operating costs and the effects of inflation; fluctuations in metal prices and currency exchange rates; general market and industry conditions, and the risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDARPlus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information or media requests, please contact:

Barry O’Shea, CEO

Email: info@highlandcopper.com

Website: www.highlandcopper.com