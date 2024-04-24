AppTech Payments to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: Vegas 2024

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (Nasdaq: APCX) (“AppTech” or the “Company”), a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, announces that Luke D’Angelo, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024. The conference is being held on April 30 – May 2, 2024 at the Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Presentation Date: May 1, 2024 Time: 1:30pm Pacific Time (Track 1) Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50338



Mr. D’Angelo will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can attend the conference and request a meeting with Mr. D’Angelo by registering at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

For investors who are unable to attend the conference, all company presentations will be available directly on the conference event platform on the “Agenda” tab at the link below:

https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About AppTech Payments Corp.



AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit apptechcorp.com.



Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These statements include, among others, statements regarding the proposed public offering, and the timing of the offering. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. These statements relate to future events or to the Company’s future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Except as may be required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

CORE IR

Scott Arnold

scotta@coreir.com



AppTech Payments Corp.

760-707-5959

info@apptechcorp.com