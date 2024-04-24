United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the first quarter was $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $93.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.01 or 2%, from the first quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.40 from the fourth quarter of 2023, during which merger charges, losses from a bond portfolio restructuring, and an FDIC special assessment had a significant negative impact on earnings.

On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.52 were slightly lower compared to last quarter, with the primary drivers of the decrease being a seasonal increase in certain operating expenses and a higher effective tax rate, as well as a lower day count. These were offset by a favorable MSR asset write-up and lower provision expense. Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized and loans grew at a 1.2% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue was lower by 2% during the quarter despite an increase in average loan balances, as lower average interest-earning assets and a lower day count offset the effect of a higher margin.

For the first quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.90% and 0.93% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.14% and return on tangible common equity was 10.68%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.40% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.49%, up 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We reported solid results in the first quarter, with strong pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a stable margin, and good credit performance. Loan growth slowed as expected while core deposit growth was stronger than we anticipated.” Harton continued “Economic conditions in our markets continue to be very positive. However, we are mindful of the uncertainties in the environment, such as continuing inflation, the tension between a very tight monetary policy and a very loose fiscal policy, and ongoing global conflicts. Given those uncertainties, we continue to manage conservatively so that we can remain a source of strength for our communities and customers.”

United’s net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 3.20% from the fourth quarter. Interest-earning assets were modestly lower and the average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 8 basis points to 5.39%, and its cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 7 basis points to 3.23%, contributing to the increase in the net interest margin. Cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits was 2.32%. Net charge-offs were $12.9 million or 0.28% of average loans during the quarter, up 6 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 39 basis points relative to total assets, up 5 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We approach 2024 with continued optimism given the strength of our company, driven by an outstanding team of employees. In the first quarter, we became a 10-time winner of the JD Power Award for Best Retail Banking Satisfaction in the Southeast. We also received 15 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking. These awards reflect the passion and skill that our teams exhibit every day in the quest to serve our customers in the best way possible.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $93.7 million
  • EPS decreased by 2% compared to first quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and 10% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2023, EPS increased 364% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.90%, or 0.93% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.40% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.14%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 10.68% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $12.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.15% of loans from 1.14% in the fourth quarter
  • Loan production of $881 million, resulting in loan growth of 1.2% annualized for the quarter
  • Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized
  • Net interest margin of 3.20% increased by 1 basis point from the fourth quarter
  • Mortgage closings of $171 million compared to $225 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $260 million compared to $335 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $62.7 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the $51.7 million bond portfolio restructuring charge in the fourth quarter. Mortgage Loan and Related Fees were $7.5 million, which was $5.6 million higher compared to the fourth quarter, largely attributable to a favorable mortgage servicing rights asset write-up compared to a write-down last quarter
  • Noninterest expenses decreased by $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter due to lower non-operating charges including merger-related charges and the FDIC special assessment
  • Efficiency ratio of 60.5%, or 59.2% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $12.9 million, or 28 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the fourth quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.39% of total assets, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2023
  • Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, which was flat year-over-year

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.             
Selected Financial Information             
(in thousands, except per share data)             
  2024  2023  First Quarter 
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		 2024 - 2023
Change
INCOME SUMMARY             
Interest revenue $336,728 $338,698 $323,147 $295,775 $279,487   
Interest expense 137,579 135,245 120,591 95,489 68,017   
Net interest revenue 199,149 203,453 202,556 200,286 211,470 (6)% 
Provision for credit losses 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783   
Noninterest income 39,587 (23,090) 31,977 36,387 30,209 31 
Total revenue 225,837 165,737 204,265 213,920 219,896 3 
Noninterest expenses 145,002 154,587 144,474 132,407 139,805 4 
Income before income tax expense 80,835 11,150 59,791 81,513 80,091 1 
Income tax expense 18,204 (2,940) 11,925 18,225 17,791 2 
Net income 62,631 14,090 47,866 63,288 62,300 1 
Non-operating items 2,187 67,450 9,168 3,645 8,631   
Income tax benefit of non-operating items (493) (16,714) (2,000) (820) (1,955)   
Net income - operating (1) $64,325 $64,826 $55,034 $66,113 $68,976 (7) 
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $93,734 $25,776 $90,059 $104,266 $101,874 (8) 
PERFORMANCE MEASURES             
Per common share:             
Diluted net income - GAAP $0.51 $0.11 $0.39 $0.53 $0.52 (2) 
Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.52 0.53 0.45 0.55 0.58 (10) 
Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23  
Book value 26.83 26.52 25.87 25.98 25.76 4 
Tangible book value (3) 18.71 18.39 17.70 17.83 17.59 6 
Key performance ratios:             
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.14% 1.44% 5.32% 7.47% 7.34%   
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15   
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 10.68 10.58 9.03 11.35 11.63   
Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.90 0.18 0.68 0.95 0.95   
Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 0.93 0.92 0.79 1.00 1.06   
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating (1)(4)(5) 1.40 1.33 1.44 1.65 1.71   
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.20 3.19 3.24 3.37 3.61   
Efficiency ratio - GAAP 60.47 66.33 61.32 55.71 57.20   
Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 59.15 59.57 57.43 54.17 53.67   
Equity to total assets 12.06 11.95 11.85 11.89 11.90   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.49 8.36 8.18 8.21 8.17   
ASSET QUALITY             
Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $107,230 $92,877 $90,883 $103,737 $73,403 46 
Allowance for credit losses - loans 210,934 208,071 201,557 190,705 176,534 19 
Allowance for credit losses - total 224,119 224,128 219,624 212,277 197,923 13 
Net charge-offs 12,908 10,122 26,638 8,399 7,084   
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.15% 1.14% 1.11% 1.10% 1.03%   
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.22 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.16   
Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.28 0.22 0.59 0.20 0.17   
NPAs to total assets 0.39 0.34 0.34 0.40 0.28   
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)             
Loans $18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 7 
Investment securities 5,859 5,822 5,701 5,914 5,915 (1) 
Total assets 27,365 27,297 26,869 26,120 25,872 6 
Deposits 23,332 23,311 22,858 22,252 22,005 6 
Shareholders’ equity 3,300 3,262 3,184 3,106 3,078 7 
Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,137 119,010 118,976 115,266 115,152 3 
 
(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4) Annualized.
(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.          
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share data)          
   2024   2023 
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter
Net income to operating income reconciliation          
Net income (GAAP) $62,631  $14,090  $47,866  $63,288  $62,300 
Bond portfolio restructuring loss     51,689          
Gain on lease termination  (2,400)            
FDIC special assessment  2,500   9,995          
Merger-related and other charges  2,087   5,766   9,168   3,645   8,631 
Income tax benefit of non-operating items  (493)  (16,714)  (2,000)  (820)  (1,955)
Net income - operating $64,325  $64,826  $55,034  $66,113  $68,976 
           
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation          
Net income (GAAP) $62,631  $14,090  $47,866  $63,288  $62,300 
Income tax expense  18,204   (2,940)  11,925   18,225   17,791 
Provision for credit losses  12,899   14,626   30,268   22,753   21,783 
Pre-tax pre-provision income $93,734  $25,776  $90,059  $104,266  $101,874 
           
Diluted income per common share reconciliation          
Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $0.51  $0.11  $0.39  $0.53  $0.52 
Bond portfolio restructuring loss     0.32          
Gain on lease termination  (0.02)            
FDIC special assessment  0.02   0.06          
Merger-related and other charges  0.01   0.04   0.06   0.02   0.06 
Diluted income per common share - operating $0.52  $0.53  $0.45  $0.55  $0.58 
           
Book value per common share reconciliation          
Book value per common share (GAAP) $26.83  $26.52  $25.87  $25.98  $25.76 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (8.12)  (8.13)  (8.17)  (8.15)  (8.17)
Tangible book value per common share $18.71  $18.39  $17.70  $17.83  $17.59 
           
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation          
Return on common equity (GAAP)  7.14%  1.44%  5.32%  7.47%  7.34%
Bond portfolio restructuring loss     4.47          
Gain on lease termination  (0.22)            
FDIC special assessment  0.23   0.86          
Merger-related and other charges  0.19   0.50   0.82   0.35   0.81 
Return on common equity - operating  7.34   7.27   6.14   7.82   8.15 
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  3.34   3.31   2.89   3.53   3.48 
Return on tangible common equity - operating  10.68%  10.58%  9.03%  11.35%  11.63%
           
Return on assets reconciliation          
Return on assets (GAAP)  0.90%  0.18%  0.68%  0.95%  0.95%
Bond portfolio restructuring loss     0.57          
Gain on lease termination  (0.03)            
FDIC special assessment  0.03   0.11          
Merger-related and other charges  0.03   0.06   0.11   0.05   0.11 
Return on assets - operating  0.93%  0.92%  0.79%  1.00%  1.06%
           
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation          
Return on assets (GAAP)  0.90%  0.18%  0.68%  0.95%  0.95%
Income tax (benefit) expense  0.27   (0.04)  0.18   0.29   0.29 
Provision for credit losses  0.19   0.21   0.45   0.35   0.34 
Bond portfolio restructuring loss     0.75          
Gain on lease termination  (0.04)            
FDIC special assessment  0.04   0.15          
Merger-related and other charges  0.04   0.08   0.13   0.06   0.13 
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating  1.40%  1.33%  1.44%  1.65%  1.71%
           
Efficiency ratio reconciliation          
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)  60.47%  66.33%  61.32%  55.71%  57.20%
Gain on lease termination  0.60             
FDIC special assessment  (1.05)  (4.29)         
Merger-related and other charges  (0.87)  (2.47)  (3.89)  (1.54)  (3.53)
Efficiency ratio - operating  59.15%  59.57%  57.43%  54.17%  53.67%
           
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation          
Equity to total assets (GAAP)  12.06%  11.95%  11.85%  11.89%  11.90%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles  (3.25)  (3.27)  (3.33)  (3.31)  (3.36)
Effect of preferred equity  (0.32)  (0.32)  (0.34)  (0.37)  (0.37)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.49%  8.36%  8.18%  8.21%  8.17%


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.            
Financial Highlights            
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End         
 2024 2023
 Linked
Quarter
Change
 Year over
(in millions)First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter		 Second
Quarter		 First
Quarter		  Year
Change
LOANS BY CATEGORY             
Owner occupied commercial RE$3,310 $3,264 $3,279 $3,111 $3,141 $46  $169 
Income producing commercial RE 4,206  4,264  4,130  3,670  3,611  (58)  595 
Commercial & industrial 2,405  2,411  2,504  2,550  2,442  (6)  (37)
Commercial construction 1,936  1,860  1,850  1,739  1,806  76   130 
Equipment financing 1,544  1,543  1,534  1,510  1,447  1   97 
Total commercial 13,401  13,342  13,297  12,580  12,447  59   954 
Residential mortgage 3,240  3,199  3,043  2,905  2,756  41   484 
Home equity 969  959  941  927  930  10   39 
Residential construction 257  302  399  463  492  (45)  (235)
Manufactured housing 328  336  343  340  326  (8)  2 
Consumer 180  181  180  180  174  (1)  6 
Total loans$18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $56  $1,250 
              
LOANS BY MARKET             
Georgia$4,356 $4,357 $4,321 $4,281 $4,177 $(1) $179 
South Carolina 2,804  2,780  2,801  2,750  2,672  24   132 
North Carolina 2,566  2,492  2,445  2,355  2,257  74   309 
Tennessee 2,209  2,244  2,314  2,387  2,458  (35)  (249)
Florida 2,443  2,442  2,318  1,708  1,745  1   698 
Alabama 1,068  1,082  1,070  1,062  1,029  (14)  39 
Commercial Banking Solutions 2,929  2,922  2,934  2,852  2,787  7   142 
Total loans$18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 $56  $1,250 
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.            
Financial Highlights            
Credit Quality            
(in thousands)          
  2024 2023
   
  First
Quarter		 Fourth
Quarter		 Third
Quarter
   
NONACCRUAL LOANS          
Owner occupied RE $2,310 $3,094 $5,134   
Income producing RE  29,186  30,128  30,255   
Commercial & industrial  20,134  13,467  13,382   
Commercial construction  1,862  1,878  1,065   
Equipment financing  8,829  8,505  9,206   
Total commercial  62,321  57,072  59,042   
Residential mortgage  16,569  13,944  11,893   
Home equity  4,984  3,772  4,009   
Residential construction  1,244  944  2,074   
Manufactured housing  19,797  15,861  12,711   
Consumer  54  94  89   
Total nonaccrual loans  104,969  91,687  89,818   
OREO and repossessed assets  2,261  1,190  1,065   
Total NPAs $107,230 $92,877 $90,883   
 


  2024
 2023
  First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter
(in thousands) Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge
-Offs to
Average
Loans (1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)		 Net Charge-
Offs		 Net Charge-
Offs to
Average
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY            
Owner occupied RE $202  0.02% $35  % $582  0.07%
Income producing RE  205  0.02   (562) (0.05)  3,011  0.30 
Commercial & industrial  3,906  0.65   547  0.09   17,542  2.71 
Commercial construction  20     33  0.01   (49) (0.01)
Equipment financing  6,362  1.66   7,926  2.05   6,325  1.62 
Total commercial  10,695  0.32   7,979  0.24   27,411  0.83 
Residential mortgage  (16)    12     (129) (0.02)
Home equity  (54) (0.02)  (68) (0.03)  (2,784) (1.17)
Residential construction  119  0.17   (13) (0.01)  341  0.31 
Manufactured housing  1,569  1.90   1,444  1.69   1,168  1.34 
Consumer  595  1.33   768  1.70   631  1.37 
Total $12,908  0.28  $10,122  0.22  $26,638  0.59 
             
(1) Annualized.            
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $203,932  $200,781 
Interest-bearing deposits in banks  758,001   803,094 
Cash and cash equivalents  961,933   1,003,875 
Debt securities available-for-sale  3,393,399   3,331,084 
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,042,912 and $2,095,620, respectively)  2,465,133   2,490,848 
Loans held for sale  38,140   33,008 
Loans and leases held for investment  18,374,844   18,318,755 
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases  (210,934)  (208,071)
Loans and leases, net  18,163,910   18,110,684 
Premises and equipment, net  386,052   378,421 
Bank owned life insurance  342,486   345,371 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  987,539   990,087 
Other assets  626,296   613,873 
Total assets $27,364,888  $27,297,251 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $6,409,659  $6,534,307 
NOW and interest-bearing demand  6,054,940   6,155,193 
Money market  5,914,631   5,600,587 
Savings  1,182,681   1,207,807 
Time  3,595,236   3,649,498 
Brokered  174,862   163,219 
Total deposits  23,332,009   23,310,611 
Long-term debt  324,854   324,823 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  407,915   400,292 
Total liabilities  24,064,778   24,035,726 
Shareholders' equity:    
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and
outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference		  88,266   88,266 
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,
119,136,518 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively		  119,137   119,010 
Common stock issuable; 560,833 and 620,108 shares, respectively  11,923   13,110 
Capital surplus  2,702,807   2,699,112 
Retained earnings  614,612   581,219 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (236,635)  (239,192)
Total shareholders' equity  3,300,110   3,261,525 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,364,888  $27,297,251 
 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended
March 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)  2024  2023 
Interest revenue:    
Loans, including fees $283,983 $236,431 
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,721 and $2,110, respectively  46,436  39,986 
Deposits in banks and short-term investments  6,309  3,070 
Total interest revenue  336,728  279,487 
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits:    
NOW and interest-bearing demand  46,211  17,599 
Money market  50,478  25,066 
Savings  706  538 
Time  36,389  14,658 
Deposits  133,784  57,861 
Short-term borrowings    1,148 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances    5,112 
Long-term debt  3,795  3,896 
Total interest expense  137,579  68,017 
Net interest revenue  199,149  211,470 
Provision for credit losses  12,899  21,783 
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses  186,250  189,687 
     
Noninterest income:    
Service charges and fees  9,264  8,699 
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees  7,511  4,521 
Wealth management fees  6,313  5,724 
Gains from sales of other loans  1,537  1,916 
Lending and loan servicing fees  4,210  4,016 
Securities losses, net    (1,644)
Other  10,752  6,977 
Total noninterest income  39,587  30,209 
Total revenue  225,837  219,896 
     
Noninterest expenses:    
Salaries and employee benefits  84,985  78,698 
Communications and equipment  11,920  10,008 
Occupancy  11,099  9,889 
Advertising and public relations  1,901  2,349 
Postage, printing and supplies  2,648  2,537 
Professional fees  5,988  6,072 
Lending and loan servicing expense  1,827  2,319 
Outside services - electronic banking  2,918  3,425 
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges  7,566  4,001 
Amortization of intangibles  3,887  3,528 
Merger-related and other charges  2,087  8,631 
Other  8,176  8,348 
Total noninterest expenses  145,002  139,805 
Income before income taxes  80,835  80,091 
Income tax expense  18,204  17,791 
Net income  62,631  62,300 
Preferred stock dividends  1,573  1,719 
Earnings allocated to participating securities  345  339 
Net income available to common shareholders $60,713 $60,242 
     
Net income per common share:    
Basic $0.51 $0.52 
Diluted  0.51  0.52 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:    
Basic  119,662  115,451 
Diluted  119,743  115,715 
 


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
   2024   2023 
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate
Assets:            
Interest-earning assets:            
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $18,299,739  $283,960 6.24% $16,897,372  $236,530 5.68%
Taxable securities (3)  5,828,391   44,715 3.07   6,059,323   37,876 2.50 
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)  366,350   2,311 2.52   422,583   2,834 2.68 
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets  674,594   6,805 4.06   472,325   3,352 2.88 
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)  25,169,074   337,791 5.39   23,851,603   280,592 4.76 
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Allowance for credit losses  (212,996)      (167,584)    
Cash and due from banks  221,203       271,210     
Premises and equipment  386,021       329,135     
Other assets (3)  1,618,315       1,484,936     
Total assets $27,181,617      $25,769,300     
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:            
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Interest-bearing deposits:            
NOW and interest-bearing demand $6,078,090   46,211 3.06  $4,499,907   17,599 1.59 
Money market  5,864,217   50,478 3.46   5,223,267   25,066 1.95 
Savings  1,192,828   706 0.24   1,416,931   538 0.15 
Time  3,596,486   35,944 4.02   2,348,588   12,313 2.13 
Brokered time deposits  50,343   445 3.56   208,215   2,345 4.57 
Total interest-bearing deposits  16,781,964   133,784 3.21   13,696,908   57,861 1.71 
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings  13       107,955   1,148 4.31 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  4       453,056   5,112 4.58 
Long-term debt  324,838   3,795 4.70   324,701   3,896 4.87 
Total borrowed funds  324,855   3,795 4.70   885,712   10,156 4.65 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  17,106,819   137,579 3.23   14,582,620   68,017 1.89 
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Noninterest-bearing deposits  6,398,079       7,697,844     
Other liabilities  390,451       357,367     
Total liabilities  23,895,349       22,637,831     
Shareholders' equity  3,286,268       3,131,469     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $27,181,617      $25,769,300     
             
Net interest revenue (FTE)   $200,212     $212,575  
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)     2.16%     2.87%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)     3.20%     3.61%
 
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $322 million in 2024 and $419 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
 

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of March 31, 2024, United Community had $27.3 billion in assets, 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of the J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. Further, United’s management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United’s operations and performance. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to general competitive, economic, political, regulatory and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


