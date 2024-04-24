United Community Banks, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the first quarter was $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $93.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter represented a decrease of $0.01 or 2%, from the first quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.40 from the fourth quarter of 2023, during which merger charges, losses from a bond portfolio restructuring, and an FDIC special assessment had a significant negative impact on earnings.



On an operating basis, diluted earnings per share of $0.52 were slightly lower compared to last quarter, with the primary drivers of the decrease being a seasonal increase in certain operating expenses and a higher effective tax rate, as well as a lower day count. These were offset by a favorable MSR asset write-up and lower provision expense. Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized and loans grew at a 1.2% annualized rate during the quarter. Net interest revenue was lower by 2% during the quarter despite an increase in average loan balances, as lower average interest-earning assets and a lower day count offset the effect of a higher margin.

For the first quarter, United’s return on assets was 0.90% and 0.93% on an operating basis. Return on equity was 7.14% and return on tangible common equity was 10.68%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.40% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.49%, up 13 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2023.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We reported solid results in the first quarter, with strong pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, a stable margin, and good credit performance. Loan growth slowed as expected while core deposit growth was stronger than we anticipated.” Harton continued “Economic conditions in our markets continue to be very positive. However, we are mindful of the uncertainties in the environment, such as continuing inflation, the tension between a very tight monetary policy and a very loose fiscal policy, and ongoing global conflicts. Given those uncertainties, we continue to manage conservatively so that we can remain a source of strength for our communities and customers.”

United’s net interest margin increased by 1 basis point to 3.20% from the fourth quarter. Interest-earning assets were modestly lower and the average yield on United’s interest-earning assets was up 8 basis points to 5.39%, and its cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 7 basis points to 3.23%, contributing to the increase in the net interest margin. Cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits was 2.32%. Net charge-offs were $12.9 million or 0.28% of average loans during the quarter, up 6 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and NPAs were 39 basis points relative to total assets, up 5 basis points from the previous quarter.

Mr. Harton concluded, “We approach 2024 with continued optimism given the strength of our company, driven by an outstanding team of employees. In the first quarter, we became a 10-time winner of the JD Power Award for Best Retail Banking Satisfaction in the Southeast. We also received 15 Greenwich Excellence Awards for Small Business Banking. These awards reflect the passion and skill that our teams exhibit every day in the quest to serve our customers in the best way possible.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $62.6 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $93.7 million

EPS decreased by 2% compared to first quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and 10% on an operating basis; compared to fourth quarter 2023, EPS increased 364% on a GAAP basis and decreased 2% on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.90%, or 0.93% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.40% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 7.14%

Return on tangible common equity of 10.68% on an operating basis

A provision for credit losses of $12.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.15% of loans from 1.14% in the fourth quarter

Loan production of $881 million, resulting in loan growth of 1.2% annualized for the quarter

Core deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, grew by 5% annualized

Net interest margin of 3.20% increased by 1 basis point from the fourth quarter

Mortgage closings of $171 million compared to $225 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $260 million compared to $335 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $62.7 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by the $51.7 million bond portfolio restructuring charge in the fourth quarter. Mortgage Loan and Related Fees were $7.5 million, which was $5.6 million higher compared to the fourth quarter, largely attributable to a favorable mortgage servicing rights asset write-up compared to a write-down last quarter

Noninterest expenses decreased by $9.6 million compared to the fourth quarter due to lower non-operating charges including merger-related charges and the FDIC special assessment

Efficiency ratio of 60.5%, or 59.2% on an operating basis

Net charge-offs of $12.9 million, or 28 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 6 basis points from the net charge-offs level experienced in the fourth quarter

Nonperforming assets of 0.39% of total assets, up 5 basis points compared to December 31, 2023

Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.23 per share declared during the quarter, which was flat year-over-year

Conference Call

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Selected Financial Information (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 First Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter 2024 - 2023

Change INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $336,728 $338,698 $323,147 $295,775 $279,487 Interest expense 137,579 135,245 120,591 95,489 68,017 Net interest revenue 199,149 203,453 202,556 200,286 211,470 (6)% Provision for credit losses 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783 Noninterest income 39,587 (23,090) 31,977 36,387 30,209 31 Total revenue 225,837 165,737 204,265 213,920 219,896 3 Noninterest expenses 145,002 154,587 144,474 132,407 139,805 4 Income before income tax expense 80,835 11,150 59,791 81,513 80,091 1 Income tax expense 18,204 (2,940) 11,925 18,225 17,791 2 Net income 62,631 14,090 47,866 63,288 62,300 1 Non-operating items 2,187 67,450 9,168 3,645 8,631 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (493) (16,714) (2,000) (820) (1,955) Net income - operating (1) $64,325 $64,826 $55,034 $66,113 $68,976 (7) Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $93,734 $25,776 $90,059 $104,266 $101,874 (8) PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $0.51 $0.11 $0.39 $0.53 $0.52 (2) Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.52 0.53 0.45 0.55 0.58 (10) Cash dividends declared 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 — Book value 26.83 26.52 25.87 25.98 25.76 4 Tangible book value (3) 18.71 18.39 17.70 17.83 17.59 6 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 7.14% 1.44% 5.32% 7.47% 7.34% Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 10.68 10.58 9.03 11.35 11.63 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 0.90 0.18 0.68 0.95 0.95 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 0.93 0.92 0.79 1.00 1.06 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating (1)(4)(5) 1.40 1.33 1.44 1.65 1.71 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.20 3.19 3.24 3.37 3.61 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 60.47 66.33 61.32 55.71 57.20 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 59.15 59.57 57.43 54.17 53.67 Equity to total assets 12.06 11.95 11.85 11.89 11.90 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.49 8.36 8.18 8.21 8.17 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") $107,230 $92,877 $90,883 $103,737 $73,403 46 Allowance for credit losses - loans 210,934 208,071 201,557 190,705 176,534 19 Allowance for credit losses - total 224,119 224,128 219,624 212,277 197,923 13 Net charge-offs 12,908 10,122 26,638 8,399 7,084 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.15% 1.14% 1.11% 1.10% 1.03% Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.22 1.22 1.21 1.22 1.16 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.28 0.22 0.59 0.20 0.17 NPAs to total assets 0.39 0.34 0.34 0.40 0.28 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $18,375 $18,319 $18,203 $17,395 $17,125 7 Investment securities 5,859 5,822 5,701 5,914 5,915 (1) Total assets 27,365 27,297 26,869 26,120 25,872 6 Deposits 23,332 23,311 22,858 22,252 22,005 6 Shareholders’ equity 3,300 3,262 3,184 3,106 3,078 7 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,137 119,010 118,976 115,266 115,152 3 (1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.

(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.

(4) Annualized.

(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 62,631 $ 14,090 $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 62,300 Bond portfolio restructuring loss — 51,689 — — — Gain on lease termination (2,400 ) — — — — FDIC special assessment 2,500 9,995 — — — Merger-related and other charges 2,087 5,766 9,168 3,645 8,631 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (493 ) (16,714 ) (2,000 ) (820 ) (1,955 ) Net income - operating $ 64,325 $ 64,826 $ 55,034 $ 66,113 $ 68,976 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 62,631 $ 14,090 $ 47,866 $ 63,288 $ 62,300 Income tax expense 18,204 (2,940 ) 11,925 18,225 17,791 Provision for credit losses 12,899 14,626 30,268 22,753 21,783 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 93,734 $ 25,776 $ 90,059 $ 104,266 $ 101,874 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.51 $ 0.11 $ 0.39 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Bond portfolio restructuring loss — 0.32 — — — Gain on lease termination (0.02 ) — — — — FDIC special assessment 0.02 0.06 — — — Merger-related and other charges 0.01 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.06 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 0.45 $ 0.55 $ 0.58 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 26.83 $ 26.52 $ 25.87 $ 25.98 $ 25.76 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (8.12 ) (8.13 ) (8.17 ) (8.15 ) (8.17 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 18.71 $ 18.39 $ 17.70 $ 17.83 $ 17.59 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 7.14 % 1.44 % 5.32 % 7.47 % 7.34 % Bond portfolio restructuring loss — 4.47 — — — Gain on lease termination (0.22 ) — — — — FDIC special assessment 0.23 0.86 — — — Merger-related and other charges 0.19 0.50 0.82 0.35 0.81 Return on common equity - operating 7.34 7.27 6.14 7.82 8.15 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.34 3.31 2.89 3.53 3.48 Return on tangible common equity - operating 10.68 % 10.58 % 9.03 % 11.35 % 11.63 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.90 % 0.18 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Bond portfolio restructuring loss — 0.57 — — — Gain on lease termination (0.03 ) — — — — FDIC special assessment 0.03 0.11 — — — Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.06 0.11 0.05 0.11 Return on assets - operating 0.93 % 0.92 % 0.79 % 1.00 % 1.06 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 0.90 % 0.18 % 0.68 % 0.95 % 0.95 % Income tax (benefit) expense 0.27 (0.04 ) 0.18 0.29 0.29 Provision for credit losses 0.19 0.21 0.45 0.35 0.34 Bond portfolio restructuring loss — 0.75 — — — Gain on lease termination (0.04 ) — — — — FDIC special assessment 0.04 0.15 — — — Merger-related and other charges 0.04 0.08 0.13 0.06 0.13 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision - operating 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.44 % 1.65 % 1.71 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.47 % 66.33 % 61.32 % 55.71 % 57.20 % Gain on lease termination 0.60 — — — — FDIC special assessment (1.05 ) (4.29 ) — — — Merger-related and other charges (0.87 ) (2.47 ) (3.89 ) (1.54 ) (3.53 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 59.15 % 59.57 % 57.43 % 54.17 % 53.67 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.06 % 11.95 % 11.85 % 11.89 % 11.90 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.25 ) (3.27 ) (3.33 ) (3.31 ) (3.36 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.32 ) (0.32 ) (0.34 ) (0.37 ) (0.37 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.49 % 8.36 % 8.18 % 8.21 % 8.17 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End 2024 2023

Linked

Quarter

Change

Year over (in millions) First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Year

Change LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,310 $ 3,264 $ 3,279 $ 3,111 $ 3,141 $ 46 $ 169 Income producing commercial RE 4,206 4,264 4,130 3,670 3,611 (58 ) 595 Commercial & industrial 2,405 2,411 2,504 2,550 2,442 (6 ) (37 ) Commercial construction 1,936 1,860 1,850 1,739 1,806 76 130 Equipment financing 1,544 1,543 1,534 1,510 1,447 1 97 Total commercial 13,401 13,342 13,297 12,580 12,447 59 954 Residential mortgage 3,240 3,199 3,043 2,905 2,756 41 484 Home equity 969 959 941 927 930 10 39 Residential construction 257 302 399 463 492 (45 ) (235 ) Manufactured housing 328 336 343 340 326 (8 ) 2 Consumer 180 181 180 180 174 (1 ) 6 Total loans $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 56 $ 1,250 LOANS BY MARKET Georgia $ 4,356 $ 4,357 $ 4,321 $ 4,281 $ 4,177 $ (1 ) $ 179 South Carolina 2,804 2,780 2,801 2,750 2,672 24 132 North Carolina 2,566 2,492 2,445 2,355 2,257 74 309 Tennessee 2,209 2,244 2,314 2,387 2,458 (35 ) (249 ) Florida 2,443 2,442 2,318 1,708 1,745 1 698 Alabama 1,068 1,082 1,070 1,062 1,029 (14 ) 39 Commercial Banking Solutions 2,929 2,922 2,934 2,852 2,787 7 142 Total loans $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 18,203 $ 17,395 $ 17,125 $ 56 $ 1,250





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2024 2023

First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter

NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 2,310 $ 3,094 $ 5,134 Income producing RE 29,186 30,128 30,255 Commercial & industrial 20,134 13,467 13,382 Commercial construction 1,862 1,878 1,065 Equipment financing 8,829 8,505 9,206 Total commercial 62,321 57,072 59,042 Residential mortgage 16,569 13,944 11,893 Home equity 4,984 3,772 4,009 Residential construction 1,244 944 2,074 Manufactured housing 19,797 15,861 12,711 Consumer 54 94 89 Total nonaccrual loans 104,969 91,687 89,818 OREO and repossessed assets 2,261 1,190 1,065 Total NPAs $ 107,230 $ 92,877 $ 90,883





2024

2023

First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge

-Offs to

Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) Net Charge-

Offs Net Charge-

Offs to

Average

Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ 202 0.02 % $ 35 — % $ 582 0.07 % Income producing RE 205 0.02 (562 ) (0.05 ) 3,011 0.30 Commercial & industrial 3,906 0.65 547 0.09 17,542 2.71 Commercial construction 20 — 33 0.01 (49 ) (0.01 ) Equipment financing 6,362 1.66 7,926 2.05 6,325 1.62 Total commercial 10,695 0.32 7,979 0.24 27,411 0.83 Residential mortgage (16 ) — 12 — (129 ) (0.02 ) Home equity (54 ) (0.02 ) (68 ) (0.03 ) (2,784 ) (1.17 ) Residential construction 119 0.17 (13 ) (0.01 ) 341 0.31 Manufactured housing 1,569 1.90 1,444 1.69 1,168 1.34 Consumer 595 1.33 768 1.70 631 1.37 Total $ 12,908 0.28 $ 10,122 0.22 $ 26,638 0.59 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 203,932 $ 200,781 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 758,001 803,094 Cash and cash equivalents 961,933 1,003,875 Debt securities available-for-sale 3,393,399 3,331,084 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $2,042,912 and $2,095,620, respectively) 2,465,133 2,490,848 Loans held for sale 38,140 33,008 Loans and leases held for investment 18,374,844 18,318,755 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (210,934 ) (208,071 ) Loans and leases, net 18,163,910 18,110,684 Premises and equipment, net 386,052 378,421 Bank owned life insurance 342,486 345,371 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 987,539 990,087 Other assets 626,296 613,873 Total assets $ 27,364,888 $ 27,297,251 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,409,659 $ 6,534,307 NOW and interest-bearing demand 6,054,940 6,155,193 Money market 5,914,631 5,600,587 Savings 1,182,681 1,207,807 Time 3,595,236 3,649,498 Brokered 174,862 163,219 Total deposits 23,332,009 23,310,611 Long-term debt 324,854 324,823 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 407,915 400,292 Total liabilities 24,064,778 24,035,726 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and

outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference 88,266 88,266 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized,

119,136,518 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 119,137 119,010 Common stock issuable; 560,833 and 620,108 shares, respectively 11,923 13,110 Capital surplus 2,702,807 2,699,112 Retained earnings 614,612 581,219 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (236,635 ) (239,192 ) Total shareholders' equity 3,300,110 3,261,525 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,364,888 $ 27,297,251





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 283,983 $ 236,431 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,721 and $2,110, respectively 46,436 39,986 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 6,309 3,070 Total interest revenue 336,728 279,487 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 46,211 17,599 Money market 50,478 25,066 Savings 706 538 Time 36,389 14,658 Deposits 133,784 57,861 Short-term borrowings — 1,148 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 5,112 Long-term debt 3,795 3,896 Total interest expense 137,579 68,017 Net interest revenue 199,149 211,470 Provision for credit losses 12,899 21,783 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 186,250 189,687 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 9,264 8,699 Mortgage loan gains and other related fees 7,511 4,521 Wealth management fees 6,313 5,724 Gains from sales of other loans 1,537 1,916 Lending and loan servicing fees 4,210 4,016 Securities losses, net — (1,644 ) Other 10,752 6,977 Total noninterest income 39,587 30,209 Total revenue 225,837 219,896 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 84,985 78,698 Communications and equipment 11,920 10,008 Occupancy 11,099 9,889 Advertising and public relations 1,901 2,349 Postage, printing and supplies 2,648 2,537 Professional fees 5,988 6,072 Lending and loan servicing expense 1,827 2,319 Outside services - electronic banking 2,918 3,425 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 7,566 4,001 Amortization of intangibles 3,887 3,528 Merger-related and other charges 2,087 8,631 Other 8,176 8,348 Total noninterest expenses 145,002 139,805 Income before income taxes 80,835 80,091 Income tax expense 18,204 17,791 Net income 62,631 62,300 Preferred stock dividends 1,573 1,719 Earnings allocated to participating securities 345 339 Net income available to common shareholders $ 60,713 $ 60,242 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.51 $ 0.52 Diluted 0.51 0.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 119,662 115,451 Diluted 119,743 115,715





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE)) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 18,299,739 $ 283,960 6.24 % $ 16,897,372 $ 236,530 5.68 % Taxable securities (3) 5,828,391 44,715 3.07 6,059,323 37,876 2.50 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 366,350 2,311 2.52 422,583 2,834 2.68 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 674,594 6,805 4.06 472,325 3,352 2.88 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,169,074 337,791 5.39 23,851,603 280,592 4.76 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for credit losses (212,996 ) (167,584 ) Cash and due from banks 221,203 271,210 Premises and equipment 386,021 329,135 Other assets (3) 1,618,315 1,484,936 Total assets $ 27,181,617 $ 25,769,300 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 6,078,090 46,211 3.06 $ 4,499,907 17,599 1.59 Money market 5,864,217 50,478 3.46 5,223,267 25,066 1.95 Savings 1,192,828 706 0.24 1,416,931 538 0.15 Time 3,596,486 35,944 4.02 2,348,588 12,313 2.13 Brokered time deposits 50,343 445 3.56 208,215 2,345 4.57 Total interest-bearing deposits 16,781,964 133,784 3.21 13,696,908 57,861 1.71 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 13 — — 107,955 1,148 4.31 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4 — — 453,056 5,112 4.58 Long-term debt 324,838 3,795 4.70 324,701 3,896 4.87 Total borrowed funds 324,855 3,795 4.70 885,712 10,156 4.65 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,106,819 137,579 3.23 14,582,620 68,017 1.89 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,398,079 7,697,844 Other liabilities 390,451 357,367 Total liabilities 23,895,349 22,637,831 Shareholders' equity 3,286,268 3,131,469 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 27,181,617 $ 25,769,300 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 200,212 $ 212,575 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.16 % 2.87 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.20 % 3.61 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.



(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.



(3) Unrealized gains and losses on securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $322 million in 2024 and $419 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.



(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of March 31, 2024, United Community had $27.3 billion in assets, 205 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of the J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2023, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the seventh consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

