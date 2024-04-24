Boscobel Releases Second Annual GovCon Journalism Survey Results

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boscobel Marketing Communications, the D.C.-area PR firm exclusively serving government contractors, announced today the release of its second annual report on government contracting journalism. The State of GovCon Journalism Survey 2024 explores emerging trends and critical insights within the industry and their impact on marketing to the government.

“In a space as intricate and dynamic as government contracting, it’s critical to understand the ins and outs of every facet of this industry, and the reporters who cover it,” said Joyce Bosc, CEO and president of Boscobel. “Reporters are the unsung heroes working tirelessly behind the scenes, navigating complex details and rapidly evolving landscapes to deliver clear, concise stories that keep us informed and engaged. This report wouldn’t be possible without their participation and dedication to the industry.”

The report highlights several key findings, including:

LinkedIn prevails: Usage by reporters increased 8% and X is down 9%

Usage by reporters increased 8% and X is down 9% Press releases aren’t “dead”: They’re still GovCon reporters’ No. 1 story source

They’re still GovCon reporters’ No. 1 story source GovCon coverage: 26% of reporters who participated only cover large companies

26% of reporters who participated only cover large companies AI use: 28% don’t plan to explore generative AI for work, while 24% already do

28% don’t plan to explore generative AI for work, while 24% already do All reporters review company websites before a story: It should be reporter-friendly

It should be reporter-friendly Supporting pitch elements: 60% of reporters prefer exclusivity on stories. 57% want access to thought leaders

Reporters commented on topics, such as:

How to get more coverage as a small and mid-tier contractor

Tips on connecting with and pitching reporters

Better ways to make an impact with B2G M&A communications



The State of GovCon Journalism Survey focused on responses from seasoned reporters, with nearly 60% being journalists for more than 20 years. To download the full report, please visit Boscobel’s Resources page.

About Boscobel

Boscobel is a full-service B2G PR and marketing firm exclusively serving government contractors. Since opening its doors more than 40 years ago, Boscobel has launched and branded companies and solutions with thought leadership programs. Key differentiators are specialty practices in B2G M&A communications and pre-RFP marketing. GovCon clients include aerospace, AI, autonomous systems, cybersecurity, defense, DevSecOps engineering, mission assurance, resilient PNT, satellites and more. Boscobel is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). For more information, visit www.boscobel.com.

Press Contact:

Joyce Bosc

301-717-9529

jbosc@boscobel.com