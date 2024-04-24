Phunware Signs Multi-Year Renewals of Mobile Solutions with Major Hospitality and Healthcare Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc . (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), the leading provider of patented wayfinding and mobile engagement solutions that enable brands to engage, manage and monetize anyone anywhere, announced today the renewal or extension of several healthcare and hospitality customer contracts. These renewals underscore the value customers are receiving from Phunware’s mobile solutions to enhance the visitor experience for hospital patients and hotel guests.

Phunware's mobile healthcare solution offers native apps for iOS and Android, enabling seamless navigation with real-time wayfinding, access to health information through MyChart integration, parking assistance, and convenient physician and service directories. Since debuting its technology, Phunware’s healthcare customers have reported significant improvements in helping patients reach their appointments on time and at the correct location.

For hospitality, Phunware’s wayfinding technology streamlines the guest experience from booking dining reservations to resort experiences directly through the app. The Phunware-powered hospitality app generates six-figures plus annual ancillary guest revenue for a typical customer, enjoys a 4.9 out of 5-star rating in the Apple App Store, has driven an increase in positive guest testimonials across social media platforms, and has significantly decreased the need for printed materials to align with sustainability goals.

“Hospitality and healthcare providers need technology that grows with them as they integrate the full visitor journey into a mobile platform,” said Mike Snavely, CEO of Phunware. “These renewals show the significance of our exceptional mobile experiences and how they generate an investable ROI for our customers.”

To learn more about how Phunware’s Healthcare Solution improves the patient experience for hospitals and health systems, visit: https://www.phunware.com/solutions/healthcare/

To learn more about how Phunware’s Hospitality Solution maximizes guest experiences and engagement in hospitality, visit: https://www.phunware.com/solutions/hospitality/

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware’s mission is to foster an ecosystem where digital interactions enable a more engaged, interactive, and valuable experience for all stakeholders. We are redefining connectivity by ensuring the widespread adoption of our technologies amongst brands, mobile consumers, partners, digital asset holders, and market participants.

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

Christina Lockwood and Brenlyn Motlagh

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

PHUN@gateway-grp.com