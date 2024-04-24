InfiniBox™ SSA II Named One of the Top 5 Cyber Secure High-End All-Flash Arrays for Enterprise Storage by Storage Analyst Firm DCIG

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the InfiniBox™ SSA II is recognized by the analyst firm DCIG as one of the world’s top cyber secure all-flash arrays (AFA) for enterprise storage. This high ranking is based on independent research that DCIG conducted into the AFA marketplace, with an expanded focus on cyber storage resilience and recovery. “The 2024-25 DCIG Top 5 Cyber Secure High-End All Flash Arrays Report” is now available.



“The recognition of the InfiniBox SSA II as one of the top 5 cyber secure AFAs in the world validates that not only is Infinidat’s primary storage solution the fastest all-flash array with industry-leading ultra-low latency, but also an industry acclaimed solution for cyber resilient storage,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Ever since we delivered the groundbreaking capabilities of InfiniBox SSA with our InfiniSafe cyber storage software and our InfiniVerse platform, Infinidat has redefined cyber resilience and recovery for enterprise storage. With an unprecedented guarantee, our InfiniBox SSA II ensures that enterprises and service providers recover and restore data at near-instantaneous speed after a cyberattack, significantly reducing the impact of ransomware and malware and saving companies time and money.”

Cyber resilience is among the most important and highly demanded requirements of enterprises today to ensure exceptional cyber security and resist cyberattacks across the entire storage estate and data infrastructure. Infinidat’s InfiniSafe® cyber secure capabilities in the InfiniBox SSA II solution combines immutable snapshots of data, logical air gapping, a fenced forensic environment, cyber detection, and virtually instantaneous data recovery, which clocks in at less than one minute, guaranteed. Infinidat leverages artificial intelligence (AI) / machine learning (ML) to provide deep content-level scanning to identify compromised data. The InfiniBox SSA II creates a private network that is isolated for data validation, facilitating the critical step of identifying a clean copy of data for reliable, rapid recovery.

"Having a cyber secure all-flash array is a necessity for enterprises to protect data from cyberattackers and ensure the security of the entire storage infrastructure, as well as to maximize business benefits by automating and consolidating workloads onto a higher-performance all-flash platform," said Dave Raffo, Consulting Analyst at DCIG. "A legacy all-flash array without cyber security capabilities built into it is already outdated and a potential huge liability in today's world of continuous cyberattacks. Our list of the Top 5 Cyber Secure High-End All Flash Arrays constitutes the future of enterprise storage. The InfiniBox SSA II has earned a top spot because of advanced cyber resilience features on its platform, coupled with the performance, scalability, 100% availability, and cost-effectiveness that enterprises need."

The InfiniBox SSA II is Infinidat's high-performance, all-flash array aimed at mission-critical workloads that demand the ultimate in real-world application performance. It is integrated with the InfiniVerse® platform, which accelerates Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) to automate and streamline storage management, utilizes AI-based predictive analytics, and enables easier management of hybrid cloud storage implementations.

In addition to creating a cyber secure enterprise storage infrastructure that is efficient and dynamic, the InfiniBox SSA II allows customers to not only have optimal application and workload performance, but also allow for substantial storage consolidation, dramatically transforming storage performance, providing superior reliability, and reducing CAPEX and OPEX. The SSA II delivers the same 100% availability, white glove service, and lower total cost of ownership that defines the industry acclaimed InfiniBox® customer experience.

To read the DCIG report, click here.

About DCIG

The Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) empowers the IT industry with actionable analysis. DCIG analysts provide informed third-party analysis of various cloud, data protection, and data storage technologies. DCIG’s audiences include C-level executives, IT managers, IT professionals, magazine editors, bloggers, analysts, and providers within the IT and cloud service industry. More information on DCIG: www.dcig.com

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159