HeeSay's Creative Participation at Tokyo Rainbow Pride Garnered Acclaim

Tokyo, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the past Tokyo Rainbow Pride festival, one of the largest LGBTQ+ events in Asia, HeeSay stole the spotlight with its dazzling display of creativity and inclusivity as an online LGBTQ+ community.

HeeSay brought "Omikuji", the typical fortune slip people can get at shrines or temples in Japan, to its booth at Yoyogi Park. By combining this fortune-telling activity with its multiple prizes, HeeSay encouraged individuals to participate in its online campaign to get opportunities for the drawing of "Omikuji" divided into five levels.

Diverging from the previous laughter-collection campaign "LivelyLaugh" launched at the Songkran festival, HeeSay stayed focused more on "sharing among users" this time by inspiring them to post outfits, makeups, and even foods they thought fit the atmosphere of TRP 2024 online.

According to the Market Head of HeeSay Japan, this creative came to fruition as it engaged over 800 individuals to gather in front of the booth to draw "Omikuji" slips during this two-day festival.

"LGBTQ+ people are keen to share and express apart from establishing connections, and that's why HeeSay remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the atmosphere of a community and fostering an environment of inclusivity in various events." underscored the above-mentioned Market Head, "We're immensely gratified by the response to our endeavor as many attendees flocked to HeeSay app to create contents and speak out freely, enabling themselves to gain the sense of belonging."

Meanwhile, this integration of the "Omikuji" culture with HeeSay's typical in-app features also elicited widespread commendation. "I didn't expect to draw the fortune slip outside the temple and get a 'Dai-Kichi' (the great blessing) here! It feels like an auspicious omen for the year ahead." remarked a buoyant foreign tourist attendee.

In tandem with the lucky draw, HeeSay also orchestrated other interactive engagements, such as DIY face masks, which augment the festive ambiance and galvanize participation by allowing attendees to paint what they liked on them.

"2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Tokyo Rainbow Pride and heralds HeeSay's debut in this multi-event festival. The strides we've made in TRP also enlighten us to carve out more immersive and innovative scenes amid our offline events afterward, expanding HeeSay's global influence and enabling its position as an online community to gain more ground." said the Head of HeeSay.

