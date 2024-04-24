Global Bio Lubricant Market is set to increase at a valuation of US$ 2,674.6 million at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2034 | Fact MR. Reports

Rockville, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio lubricant market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,654.7 million in 2024. It is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2,674.6 million by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2034. The market is experiencing significant growth driven by a global shift towards sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives. Bio lubricants, derived from renewable sources such as vegetable oils and animal fats, are gaining prominence as industries seek to reduce their environmental impact.



Increasing awareness of the ecological consequences of traditional petroleum-based lubricants is encouraging a shift towards bio lubricants. Stringent environmental regulations are pushing industries to adopt bio-based solutions that offer biodegradability, lower toxicity, and reduced carbon footprint. The automotive sector is a major contributor to the demand for bio lubricants, with manufacturers recognizing the superior performance characteristics of these lubricants in terms of lubricity, thermal stability, and anti-wear properties. The agricultural sector is also embracing bio lubricants, particularly for hydraulic systems, as they prove compatible with the equipment and contribute to overall longevity.

Government initiatives worldwide supporting sustainable practices further fuel the bio lubricant market's expansion. Policies encouraging bio-based products and imposing regulations on disposing of traditional lubricants incentivize industries to shift towards greener alternatives. Companies operating in the bio lubricant market invest in research and development to improve product formulations, enhance performance, and broaden application areas.

Despite the positive trajectory, challenges exist, notably in cost competitiveness with conventional lubricants. Higher production costs can limit widespread adoption, especially in markets where price sensitivity is crucial. Additionally, the limited availability of feedstock, such as vegetable oils and animal fats, constrain production capacity. Fluctuations in feedstock supply may hinder market growth.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 2,674.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 4.7% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

East Asia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

The industry in China holds a market share of 56.3% in 2024.

The market in China is valued at US$ 340 million in 2024.

The industry in the United States is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2034.

By type, the vegetable oils segment to hold a market share of 24.7% in 2024.



“The increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability is leading industries to adopt eco-friendly alternatives and driving the demand for bio-based lubricants," says a Fact MR. analyst

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

ExxonMobil Corporation

TotalEnergies

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

Cargill Inc.

Environmental Lubricants Manufacturing, Inc.

Kluber Lubrication

Castrol Limited

FUCHS Group

Renewable Lubricants Inc.

Polnox Corporation

BINOL BIOLUBRICANTS



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the bio lubricant market is characterized by active research and development, strategic collaborations, and a focus on sustainability. Key players strive to enhance product formulations, meet stringent environmental regulations, and expand market presence through partnerships.

With growing consumer awareness and a shift towards eco-friendly solutions, companies differentiate themselves by emphasizing the sustainable nature of their bio lubricant products in a dynamic and evolving marketplace.

Some of the recent developments of bio lubricant market

In 2020, Marquis Oil partnered with Vickers Oils, and successfully supplied quality food-grade lubricants and greases for the food sector.

In 2021, RSC Bio Solutions and Standard Sekiyu Osaka Hatsubaisho Co. Ltd. announced a new distribution partnership to meeting the growth in demand in Japan for Environmentally Acceptable Lubricant offerings for marine and industrial applications.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bio lubricant market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on By Type (Vegetable Oils, Synthetic Esters, PAG and PAO, Others), By Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Gear Oils, Greases, Process Oils, Compressor Oils, Transmission Fluids, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

