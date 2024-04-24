Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (iPSC) Market Size Projected to Surge $5.2 Billion Growth by 2033, Exhibit a CAGR of 9.6%

Newark, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.1 billion induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market will reach USD 5.2 billion by 2033. The cells known as "induced pluripotent stem cells" are taken from adult somatic tissues and given new genes and environmental cues to enable them to become pluripotent. More genes and components are added to obtain certain characteristics of embryonic stem cells. Because the induced pluripotent stem cells closely resemble the donor cells, they are useful for disease models. Induced pluripotent stem cells are frequently reprogrammed using retroviruses as the vector. Gene treatments, toxicity research, medication development, and disease modelling are the main uses of induced pluripotent stem cells. They are extensively employed in managing diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. As they carry the unique genotype associated with the disease, human-induced pluripotent stem cells exhibit the pertinent disease features, opening up new therapy possibilities tailored to individual patients. The market for induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, is driven by the rising frequency of chronic diseases, the expanding biotechnology industry with improved investment opportunities, and the growing usage of stem cell therapies. The extensive therapeutic applications of induced pluripotent stem cells and the recent technological developments in iPSCs are two more factors projected to fuel the expansion of the worldwide induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14193



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Over the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a sizable market share due to factors like the growing acceptance of stem cell therapies in the region and the rising adoption of highly advanced technologies and systems in drug development, toxicity testing, and disease modelling. The region's increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, well-developed healthcare system, funding for public and private initiatives, and smart business plans are propelling the industry's revenue growth. Furthermore, North America is witnessing the greatest quantity of iPSC clinical trials. There are now about fifty-eight clinical trials active in this region.



The cardiomyocytes segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.60 billion.



The cardiomyocytes segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.60 billion. Researchers can use a consistent source of cardiomyocytes with a shared genetic background for various studies because the company employs human-derivediPSCs. The expanding applicability of these cells in applications like electrophysiology and metabolism investigations is driving this market sector's growth.



The drug development & discovery segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.52 billion.



The drug development and discovery segment dominated the market, with the most significant revenue of USD 0.52 billion. The Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease (PFCD) projected that over 130 million Americans suffer from chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, heart issues, and cancer, with the number of these illnesses rising worldwide.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases



The use of induced pluripotent stem cells has shown promise in developing innovative therapies that address the underlying causes of many terminal illnesses. To provide disease models for drug discovery efforts and enable customised cell therapies, iPSCs are a viable substitute for human embryonic stem cells. In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an article stating that over 55 million individuals worldwide had dementia and that over 10 million new cases occurred each year. Over 30 million people are thought to be affected by Alzheimer's disease alone worldwide. The burden of such neurodegenerative disorders is expected to expand significantly over the next few decades due to the ageing population that is occurring in many countries, particularly in wealthy nations.



Restraint: Lack of skilled professionals



One of the main obstacles impeding the growth of the worldwide market for induced pluripotent stem cells is the need for more qualified personnel. For instance, a survey carried out in 2022 by the U.K. Stem Cell Foundation revealed that more than 85% of university stem cell labs in the country needed more staff, particularly for specialised iPSC tasks. More than 60% of respondents stated that one major obstacle to growing their iPSC experimental activities was a need for more trained staff.



Opportunities: Rising numbers of clinical trials



Morenesses are conducting clinical trials to assess the therapeutic potential of iPSCs. To assess the therapeutic potential of iPSCsor example, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports that more than 300 international iPSC clinical trials addressing a range of illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, Parkinson's disease, and macular degeneration, were registered between 2020 and 2022. During this time, the United States, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom had the highest number of registered iPSC clinical trials. These trials aim to determine whether employing iPSC-derived cells for drug testing, transplantation, and disease modelling is safe and effective. Promising trial results may soon legitimise their use in clinical settings.



Inquiry Before Buying : https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14193



Some of the major players operating in the induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market are:



● FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Cellular Dynamics)

● Takara Bio Inc

● Axol Bioscience Ltd

● Ncardia

● REPROCELL USA, Inc

● Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

● Astellas Pharma Inc.

● Cynata Therapeutics Limited

● Fate Therapeutics

● ViaCyte, Inc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Derived Cell:



● Fibroblasts

● Cardiomyocytes

● Hepatocytes

● Amniotic Cells

● Others



By Application:



● Academic Research

● Toxicity Screening

● Manufacturing

● Drug Development & Discovery

● Regenerative Medicine



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14193



About the report:



The global induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com