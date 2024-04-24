Ntara to unveil 2024 US Manufacturers Digital Benchmarking Study at PIMpoint Chicago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ntara will present its 2024 US Manufacturers Digital Benchmarking Study at PIMpoint Americas in Chicago on April 24, 2024. The study analyzes the digital maturity and go-to-market strategies of consumer product brands and industrial product manufacturers.



The research documents how various segments use, succeed, and struggle with digital commerce software, specifically product information management (PIM) and digital asset management (DAM). It highlights trends and benchmarks for companies in these industries, as well as opportunities to increase revenue.

“This research empowers brands and manufacturers with greater certainty about where they should be investing their digital dollars,” says Andy Didyk, SVP, Sales & Marketing. “There’s more confusion than ever in the marketplace right now, as well as more pressure to get it right.”

Ntara conducted research for this study with sponsorship from inriver. They plan to repeat this benchmark study annually to inform the industry of developing trends with product experience management (PXM).

"For enterprise leaders, selecting the right commerce technology stack is a critical revenue enabler. There is growing interest in understanding how PIM and DAM technologies complement each other and how to maximize their respective impacts, and this is especially relevant with the arrival of generative AI and its current application in the commerce stack,” says Stephen Kaufman, Chief Product Officer at inriver. “By debuting this research at PIMpoint 2024, we hope to inspire attendees to apply the findings of the benchmark report to their own businesses.”

About Ntara

Ntara is a consulting and systems integration firm that specializes in product experience management (PXM), including PIM, DAM, ecommerce, omnichannel strategy, digital shelf analytics, buyer research, and ongoing analytics. The firm works with consumer product brands and industrial product manufacturers to optimize their product processes and go-to-market strategies.

