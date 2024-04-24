Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2024 - CLC President Bea Bruske to attend Vancouver event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Bea Bruske will be speaking at the Vancouver & District Labour Council’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony on Sunday, April 28th.



This year’s Day of Mourning theme is “Safe work now!” and Canada’s unions are marking the day with a call to action for decision makers and employers to take immediate, concrete steps to keep people safe at work.

There were 993 workplace fatalities and 348,747 lost time claims accepted by workers' compensation boards across Canada in 2022. In British Columbia, there were 181 accepted workplace fatalities and 62,294 accepted lost time claims. The actual number of fatalities and time lost due to injuries is actually much higher, as not all incidents and fatalities are subject to claims.

What: Day of Mourning ceremony Where: Jack Poole Plaza, Vancouver BC When: Sunday, April 28 at 10:30 am Who: Bea Bruske, President of the CLC

To arrange an interview on or before the Day of Mourning, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis

National Representative, CLC Communications

media@clcctc.ca

613-355-1962