Media Advisory: Day of Mourning 2024 - CLC Executive Vice-President Siobhán Vipond to attend Ottawa-area events

OTTAWA, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC Executive Vice-President Siobhán Vipond will be speaking at the Ottawa & District Labour Council’s annual Day of Mourning ceremony on Sunday, April 28th. Vipond will also speak at the Lanark District Labour Council’s Day of Mourning event, later that day.



This year’s Day of Mourning theme is “Safe work now!” and Canada’s unions are marking the day with a call to action for decision makers and employers to take immediate, concrete steps to keep people safe at work.

There were 993 workplace fatalities and 348,747 lost time claims accepted by workers' compensation boards across Canada in 2022. In Ontario, there were 317 accepted workplace fatalities and 85,859 accepted lost time claims. The actual number of fatalities and time lost due to injuries is actually much higher, as not all incidents and fatalities are subject to claims.

What: Ottawa Day of Mourning ceremony Where: Vincent Massey Park, Ottawa, ON When: Sunday, April 28 at 12:30 pm Who: Siobhán Vipond, Executive Vice-President of the CLC What: Smiths Falls Day of Mourning ceremony Where: Adjacent to Rideau Canal Museum, Smiths Falls, ON When: Sunday, April 28 at 6:30 pm

