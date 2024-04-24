scPharmaceuticals Announces First Participant Enrolled in Pivotal Pharmacokinetic Study of FUROSCIX Auto-Injector (furosemide 80mg/mL) Injection

FUROSCIX Auto-injector being developed as a complement to the FUROSCIX On-body Infusor



Company anticipates topline data in Q3 2024, followed by a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) by year-end 2024, if successful

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that it has enrolled the first participant in the pivotal pharmacokinetic (PK) study of SCP-111 (furosemide 80 mg/mL), an investigational, low volume, pH neutral formulation of furosemide administered via an auto-injector.

The auto-injector is being developed as a complement to the FDA approved On-body Infusor in an effort to provide patients with a subcutaneous injection and prescribers with treatment flexibility. If approved, the Company believes the auto-injector also has the potential to meaningfully reduce manufacturing costs.

“The development of a low volume furosemide formulation that can be administered subcutaneously via an auto-injector is a potential long-term growth driver for our Company, and we are very pleased to have now enrolled the first participant in this trial,” stated John Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of scPharmaceuticals. “We anticipate that this will be an efficient study and look forward to topline data in the third quarter that we believe, if successful, would allow us to submit an sNDA to the FDA by year-end.”

“In parallel, we are also advancing two important potential label expansion initiatives with our current On-body Infusor, including NYHA Class IV heart failure, representing approximately 10% of all heart failure patients, and chronic kidney disease, an estimated additional $3 billion market opportunity. Together, we believe these activities, if successful, will allow us to reach more patients in need while generating meaningful and enduring value for our shareholders,” Mr. Tucker concluded.

FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection) 80 mg/10mL for subcutaneous use

FUROSCIX® is indicated for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class II and Class III chronic heart failure.

FUROSCIX is not indicated for use in emergency situations or in patients with acute pulmonary edema. The On-Body Infusor will deliver only an 80-mg dose of FUROSCIX.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

FUROSCIX is contraindicated in patients with anuria, patients with a history of hypersensitivity to furosemide or medical adhesives and in patients with hepatic cirrhosis or ascites.

Furosemide may cause fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic abnormalities, particularly in patients receiving higher doses, patients with inadequate oral electrolyte intake, and in elderly patients. Serum electrolytes, CO2, BUN, creatinine, glucose, and uric acid should be monitored frequently during furosemide therapy.

Excessive diuresis may cause dehydration and blood volume reduction with circulatory collapse and possibly vascular thrombosis and embolism, particularly in elderly patients.

In patients with hepatic cirrhosis and ascites, sudden alterations of fluid and electrolyte balance may precipitate hepatic encephalopathy and coma. Treatment in such patients is best initiated in the hospital.

Furosemide can cause dehydration and azotemia. If increasing azotemia and oliguria occur during treatment of severe progressive renal disease, furosemide should be discontinued.

Cases of tinnitus and reversible or irreversible hearing impairment and deafness have been reported with furosemide. Reports usually indicate that furosemide ototoxicity is associated with rapid injection, severe renal impairment, the use of higher than recommended doses, hypoproteinemia or concomitant therapy with aminoglycoside antibiotics, ethacrynic acid, or other ototoxic drugs.

In patients with severe symptoms of urinary retention (because of bladder emptying disorders, prostatic hyperplasia, urethral narrowing), the administration of furosemide can cause acute urinary retention related to increased production and retention of urine. These patients require careful monitoring, especially during the initial stages of treatment.

The most common adverse reactions with FUROSCIX administration in clinical trials were site and skin reactions including erythema, bruising, edema, and injection site pain.

For more details, please read the full Prescribing Information at FUROSCIX.com/prescribing-information.pdf and Instructions for Use at FUROSCIX.com/instructions-for-use.pdf.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical design or progress, trial enrollment, potential benefits and adverse effects, and potential regulatory submissions, approvals and timing thereof of FUROSCIX Auto-Injector (furosemide 80mg/mL) Injection, a potential label expansion for FUROSCIX and the potential market opportunity, and the Company’s business strategy and plans, including regarding the potential of FUROSCIX Auto-Injector Injection to drive long-term growth. . Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, we are heavily dependent on the success of our product candidates and our approved product, FUROSCIX, the risk of any unforeseen delays or setbacks in the commercialization of FUROSCIX, the risk of the ability of the FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor to appropriately deliver therapy, the risks associated with the enrollment and timely completion of clinical trials; the potential for the results from any clinical trials to support submission of sNDAs or comparable regulatory applications; if we fail to produce FUROSCIX in the volumes that we require on a timely basis, we may face delays in our commercialization efforts; if we are unable to expand our sales and marketing capabilities or continue to enter into agreements with third parties to market and sell FUROSCIX, we may be unable to generate any revenue; we have a limited operating history and no history of commercializing pharmaceutical products, which may make it difficult to evaluate the prospects for our future success; we have a history of significant operating losses and expect to incur significant and increasing losses for the foreseeable future; we may never achieve or maintain profitability; and our success depends on our ability to manufacture, or the ability of third parties to deliver, sufficient quantities of supplies, components and drug product for commercialization of FUROSCIX or any of our product candidates, if approved, including our ability to monitor quality control issues related to the production of FUROSCIX and on-body infusors in the volumes that will be required on a timely basis.. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

