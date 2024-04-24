Global connectivity with Saily: One eSIM — multiple destinations

LONDON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saily , a global eSIM service, announces simplified global connectivity for its users. After launching its new service just a month ago, NordVPN is already releasing news of an improved product — multiple destinations with only one eSIM.

One eSIM, unlimited possibilities

From now on, Saily customers will be able to maintain global connectivity via a singular eSIM. This advancement eradicates the necessity for multiple eSIM profiles for different destinations while leaving an opportunity to obtain multiple eSIMs for the same user.

“The new update simplifies the mobile user experience significantly. Global coverage, flexibility, and convenience — whether it's for business or leisure, customers can now roam freely across borders, without having to worry about technical matters,” says Vykintas Maknickas, head of product strategy at Nord Security .

Although a single eSIM can meet all connectivity needs, customers also have the flexibility to purchase multiple eSIMs under one account. It's an ideal solution for those looking to manage various eSIMs across different devices.

The most convenient way to stay connected

Adopting Saily introduces a new level of convenience, flexibility, and efficiency for managing global mobile connections, ideal for travelers and remote workers looking to avoid hefty roaming fees — a popular service among many consumers worldwide.

With easy remote activation, Saily simplifies connecting to local networks and switching carriers internationally without the need for physical SIM changes. It's user friendly and backed by 24/7 customer support for effortless activation and assistance.

Offering a range of flexible data plans from 1 to 20 gigabytes across over 150 countries, Saily caters to diverse connectivity needs with weekly or monthly options, making it easier than ever to stay connected worldwide.

About Saily

Saily is an affordable, user-friendly, and sustainable eSIM service that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world without worry. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and global coverage. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN — the advanced security and privacy app. For more information: saily.com .



