From Local Success to Global Impact: Insights from Hisense's Participation in the Black Industrialists Conference

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense South Africa is set to make a significant impact at the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, showcasing its commitment to innovation, economic growth, and community empowerment. The event, focused on economic transformation and job creation, provides a fitting platform for Hisense to highlight its contributions to these crucial areas.



With a strong emphasis on local production and global excellence, Hisense stands as a beacon of success and progress in the consumer electronics and home appliance industry. Employing over 5000 people directly and indirectly, with key infrastructure such as two warehouses and a factory in Atlantis, Hisense plays a vital role in driving employment opportunities and fostering economic prosperity in South Africa.

Hisense's global recognition as the Best TV Brand in 2024 by Mybroadband and its impressive ranking as the No. 2 player in global TV shipments underscore its commitment to delivering high-quality products and generating substantial revenue for the South African economy.

As Hisense prepares to join the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, its participation is more than just an event—it's a testament to its core values and mission. The recent celebration of the 10th anniversary of its Atlantis factory further emphasizes Hisense's long-term dedication to local communities and its Proudly South African identity.

Additionally, Hisense's products are exported to more than 10 countries in neighbouring regions, including Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Zambia and Botswana. This expansion highlights Hisense's regional presence and market penetration, with continuous efforts over the last 28 years contributing to significant growth in their LED TV and refrigeration unit market share by 33.7% and 31.4%, respectively, with the latest Market share in February 2024 being 43.8% and 28.3% for Home Appliances and TV’s. This success positions Hisense as a key player in the marketplace, ranked third for refrigeration products.

By participating in the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference, Hisense reaffirms its position as a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and community engagement in South Africa and beyond. As an active participation our belief in the benefits of liberalized preferences and our commitment to supporting South African businesses. Today, Hisense proudly pledges a total of 1.1 billion Rands on procurement spend on Black Industrialist / Business within the next 5 years. The event provides a platform to showcase Hisense's achievements, values, impacts, contributions, and ongoing commitment to empowering communities and shaping a brighter future for all.

Contact:

Henru van der Merwe - henru.vandermerwe@hisense.com