Sepsis Diagnostics Market is Expected to Reach $890 million | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sepsis Diagnostics market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $634 million in 2024 and is poised to reach $890 million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2029 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The growth of the market is largely driven by the growing number of diagnostic centers & hospitals, increasing public-private funding for target research activities. Furthermore, increasing use of biomarker profiling for sepsis diagnostics is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $634 million Estimated Value by 2029 $890 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology, Product, Method, Pathogen Type, Test Type, End user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Rapid diagnostic/POC techniques development for early sepsis diagnosis Key Market Driver Increasing hospital-acquired infection incidences

Based on the product, sepsis diagnostics is segmented into blood culture media, assays & reagents, instruments, and software. During the forecast period, blood culture media is expected to dominate the sepsis diagnostics market. The growth of the media segment will be driven by being the standard method across the globe for sepsis diagnostics.

Based on method, sepsis diagnostics is segmented into conventional diagnostics and automated diagnostics. During the forecast period, automated diagnostics is expected to dominate the sepsis diagnostics market. Automated diagnostics reduces risk of contamination, provides quick turnaround time and accurate detection of positive blood cultures which is anticipated to further propel market growth.

Based on test type, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into laboratory tests and point-of-care tests. During the forecast period, the laboratory tests segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. While the point-of-care tests segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The rising adoption of POC testing devices and increasing technological advancements is the major driver for growth.

Based on end user, the sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, pathology & reference labs and research laboratories, academic institutes & CROs. During the forecast period, hospitals & specialty clinics is expected to account for the largest market share in the sepsis diagnostics market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the the increasing number of initiatives taken by hospitals to identify and diagnose sepsis and furthermore high prevalence of sepsis among ICU patients.

The sepsis diagnostics market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market in 2024. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of a large target patient population, improving diagnosis and treatment rates for sepsis, and growing adoption of advanced diagnostics options in several Asia Pacific countries.

Sepsis Diagnostics market major players covered in the report, such as:

bioMérieux S.A. (France)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

T2 Biosystems (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (US)

and Among Others

This report has segmented the global sepsis diagnostics market based on technology, product, method, pathogen type, test type, end user and region.

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by technology

Blood Culture

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics PCR Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization Microarrays DNA sequencing

Flow Cytometry

Microfluidics

Biomarkers

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by Product

Blood Culture Media

Assays & Reagents

Instruments

Software

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by Method

Automated Diagnostics

Conventional Diagnostics

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by Pathogen Type

Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Negative Bacterial Sepsis Gram-Positive Bacterial Sepsis

Fungal Sepsis

Other Pathogen

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by Test Type

Laboratory Tests

Point-of-Care Tests

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals and Specialty clinics

Pathology & Reference Laboratories

Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes & CROs

Global Sepsis diagnostics Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Market Stakeholders:

Sepsis diagnostics reagents, instruments, blood culture media manufacturers

Research & academic laboratories

Healthcare service providers (including hospitals, reference labs, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics)

Market research and consulting firms

Medical device suppliers, distributors, channel partners, and third-party suppliers

Business research and consulting service providers

Venture capitalists and other government funding organizations

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the sepsis diagnostics market on the basis of on technology, product, method, pathogen type, test type, end user and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth potential of the global sepsis diagnostics market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends).

To analyze the micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the global sepsis diagnostics market.

To analyze key growth opportunities in the global sepsis diagnostics market for key stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments and/or subsegments with respect to five major regions, namely, North America (the US and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of MEA).

To profile the key players in the global sepsis diagnostics market and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies.

To track and analyze the competitive developments undertaken in the global sepsis diagnostics market, such as agreements, expansions, and & acquisitions.

