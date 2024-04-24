Nayax Announces Partnership with DKV Mobility to Expand Its Payments Capabilities Across Europe Fuel & service cards

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced a partnership with DKV Mobility that will further expand Nayax’s payments acceptance across Europe.



DKV Mobility’s fuel and service cards will be accepted at Nayax’s payment terminals starting in the second half of 2024.

DKV Mobility is the leading B2B platform for on-the-road payments and solutions, offering access to the largest energy-agnostic acceptance network in Europe, including 66,000 fuel service stations, and 666,000 public and semi-public Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations.

With this partnership, DKV Fuel & service cards will be accepted at the 10,000 car wash sites across Europe that already use Nayax’s VPOS Touch and Onyx Payment terminals.

“Nayax's partnership with DKV Mobility is an important step for Nayax in expanding our offering in the Energy market,” said Yair Nechmad, CEO of Nayax. “Drivers being able to use their DKV fuel and service cards at Nayax payment POS across Europe will improve their experience, and will expand Nayax’s offering across Europe.”

“The cooperation with Nayax allows us to welcome new partners into our acceptance network by utilizing their existing Nayax billing infrastructure without the need for additional investment,” says Sven Mehringer, Managing Director Energy & Vehicle Services at DKV Mobility.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to of various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment over the world; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including ongoing military conflicts in the region; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024 (our “Annual Report”). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers’ growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax’s mission is to improve our customers’ revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com.

About DKV Mobility*

Servicing ~356,000 active customers in more than 50 service countries across Europe with ~2,400 employees, DKV Mobility is the leading B2B platform for on-the-road payments and solutions with a history of purpose driven growth for ~90 years. We offer access to the largest energy-agnostic acceptance network in Europe, including ~66,000 conventional fuel service stations, ~666,000 public and semi-public EV charge points (as of 02/2024) and ~21,000 alternative fuel service stations. Moreover, DKV Mobility is a leading provider of toll payment solutions in Europe, while also offering mobility solutions including vehicle services at ~32,000 vehicle service stations and innovative digital solutions. Based on our financial solutions revenue, we are a leading VAT refund service provider. In 2022, DKV Mobility generated transaction volume of €17bn and revenue of €621m. Our purpose is to drive the transition towards an efficient and sustainable future for mobility.

