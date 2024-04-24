Ferrari And HP Announce a Title Partnership

Iconic companies join forces, underlining shared brand values and commitment to performance, innovation, excellence, and trust.

Ferrari will deploy advanced HP technology and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, collaboration products and services, and printing capabilities, to help accelerate performance on and off the track.

Historic title partnership includes new team name and brand identity ‘Scuderia Ferrari HP’ across its F1 racing team, Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, Ferrari Esports series, and the Scuderia Ferrari car competing in the F1 Academy series.





MARANELLO, Italy and PALO ALTO, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ferrari and HP Inc. announced a historic, multi-year title partnership. Connecting two of the world’s most iconic companies, the partnership features a shared commitment to advance sustainable innovation and accelerate purposeful technology across the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 team, the Scuderia Ferrari Esports team, and the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy.

In addition, the HP logo will make its debut on the Maranello F1 cars ahead of Miami Grand Prix scheduled for May 3-5, when the team will start competing as Scuderia Ferrari HP. The Scuderia Ferrari Esports team and the Scuderia Ferrari car driven by Maya Weug in the all-female F1 Academy series, launched in 2023, will also race using the new moniker.

Uniting heritage and purpose for bigger impact

HP and Ferrari are committed to accelerate sustainable innovation whether through technology or sport. The companies will also work together to expand educational initiatives within their teams and communities, and create a lasting impact for generations to come.

Powering the teams through technology

As part of the partnership, the integration of HP’s high-performance products and services, including adaptive PCs and devices, conferencing technology, and printing capabilities, will enable Scuderia Ferrari HP and the other racing teams of the Prancing Horse to turbo charge training precision and optimize strategic decision-making, on and off the track.

Debut at Miami Grand Prix

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, representatives from both organizations will be present for the reveal of the Scuderia Ferrari HP livery, which will debut in a unique edition specifically designed for Miami. Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna, Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Team Principal Fred Vasseur, the team’s drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and HP CEO, Enrique Lores will be in attendance.

“Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation," said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari. “In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

“With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit,” said Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc. “Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time. Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities. Together we will leverage the global stage of racing to accelerate sustainable innovation.”

For further information: Ferrari Media Relations HP Media Relations tel.: +39 0536 949337 Email: MediaRelations@hp.com Email: media@ferrari.com





