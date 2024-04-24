Exodus Movement, Inc. to Present at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference April 25th

Omaha, Nebraska, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD), the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, today announced that James Gernetzke, CFO, will present live at the Blockchain & Digital Asset Virtual Investor Conference hosted by Alpha Transform Holdings and VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on April 25th, 2024.

DATE: April 25th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JaIRj3

Available for 1x1 meetings: April 25.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Exodus



Exodus is on a mission to help the world exit the traditional finance system. Founded in 2015, Exodus is a multi-asset software wallet that keeps design a priority to make cryptocurrency and digital assets easy for everyone. Available for desktop, mobile and browser, Exodus allows users to secure, manage and exchange cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more across an industry-leading 10,000+ asset pairs from a beautiful, easy-to-use wallet. The self-custodial functionality is encrypted locally on users' own devices, ensuring privacy, security and complete control over their wealth. For more info visit exodus.com

