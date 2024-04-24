ParaZero Received Purchase Order from Draganfly for Advanced Safety Technology Integration into Commander 3XL Drones

Tel Aviv, Israel, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the "Company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace company focused on drone safety systems for commercial drones and urban air mobility aircraft, received a significant purchase order from Draganfly Inc. (Nasdaq: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly”), an industry pioneer in commercial drone technology. This order will feature ParaZero's safety technology integrated into Draganfly's Commander 3XL drones, marking a big step in enhancing the safety and operational capabilities of these drones for critical missions.

The Commander 3XL, known for its versatility and endurance, is set to become even safer and more reliable with the integration of ParaZero's cutting-edge parachute safety solutions. This enhancement will enable the 3XL drones to perform sensitive and critical missions with an added layer of safety, ensuring minimal risk to people and property on the ground.

Boaz Shetzer, CEO of ParaZero, emphasized the importance of this partnership, "Receiving this purchase order from Draganfly is a testament to our relentless pursuit of drone safety innovation. Our technology will make the Commander 3XL drones some of the safest in the industry, setting new standards for safety and efficiency in drone operations."

About ParaZero Technologies

ParaZero (https://parazero.com/ ) is a world-leading developer of autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drone and urban air mobility (UAM) aircraft. Started in 2014 by a passionate group of aviation professionals and drone industry veterans, ParaZero designs smart, autonomous parachute safety systems designed to enable safe flight operations overpopulated areas and beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS).

