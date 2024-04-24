Dr. Scharles Konadu Joins TDDC in Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is excited to welcome Dr. Scharles Konadu, a multi-talented rising star in the gastroenterology field who practices with compassion by building relationships with her patients that is anchored on trust and mutual respect. Dr. Konadu treats all GI issues, but focuses on colon cancer prevention and IBS.

Dr. Konadu is affiliated with the American Board of Internal Medicine Gastroenterology, is recognized as a Rising Star Top Doc and received her doctorate from Duke University before completing her residency and fellowship at same.

“I truly enjoy learning about my patients and their families, which enables me to enforce a team approach when it comes to resolving their issues and helping them live better lives,” says Dr. Konadu. “The discipline of gastroenterology is multifaceted. I love engaging my technical visuospatial skills via the art of endoscopy and colonoscopy and tackling the complex physiology of the GI tract, liver and pancreas.”

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Konadu will work to provide the best patient care for Fort Worth residents.

TDDC is at 900 West Magnolia in Fort Worth, TX and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 817-870-7300 or visit https://gialliance.com/fort-worth-downtown-tx to schedule an appointment today.

