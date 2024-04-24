Albion Development VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800FDDMBD9QLHLB38
Portfolio company update
On 12 March 2024, it was announced that terms had been agreed for the sale of a company within the portfolio.
We are pleased to report that KnowBe4 has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Egress Software Technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
24 April 2024