Novo Nordisk A/S – Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 24 April 2024 – At Novo Nordisk’s Annual General Meeting on 21 March 2024, it was decided to reduce the company’s B share capital from DKK 343,512,800 to DKK 339,012,800 by cancellation of part of the company’s portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 4,500,000 divided into 45,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.10 each.



Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 4,500,000.

After the reduction of the share capital, the company’s share capital is nominally DKK 446,500,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 339,012,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk’s share repurchase programme, which will continue as previously announced.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Company announcement No 32 / 2024

