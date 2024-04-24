Fareportal Wins Two Stevie® Awards In 2024 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

New York, New York, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the New York based travel technology organization behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel has been presented with a Silver Stevie® Award in the “Achievement in the Use of Data & Analytics in Customer Service” category in the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The company also took home a Bronze in the category “Best Use of Technology in Sales”. Both submissions were for the company’s Hotel Recommender feature.

Glenn Cusano, Fareportal President, comments, “Our hotel recommender model's success stands as a pivotal achievement in the travel industry due to its ability to enhance user experience and streamline decision-making. By analyzing vast datasets encompassing user preferences, historical bookings, and real-time trends, this model offers highly personalized travel recommendations. I congratulate our team’s achievement with this demonstration of our commitment to providing an excellent customer experience through innovation in travel technology.”

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners were announced during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, April 12.

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 44 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. Entries were considered in more than 90 categories for customer service and contact center achievements, including Contact Center of the Year, Award for Innovation in Customer Service, and Customer Service Department of the Year. More than 60 categories for sales and business development achievements were evaluated, ranging from Senior Sales Executive of the Year to Sales Training or Business Development Executive of the Year to Sales Department of the Year.

“The high scores given the winning nominations in this year’s competition are evidence of the high levels of achievement portrayed in them,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “We join with the judges and all members of the Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners for their accomplishments.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales. Nominations for the 2025 competition will be accepted starting this July.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is New York-based travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and OneTravel Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books flight, lodging, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.



About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 18th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., Support Services Group, and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.