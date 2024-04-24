Global Autocollimators Strategic Industry Report 2023-2030: Increasing Significance of Precise Angle Measurements in Industries Propels Demand

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autocollimators - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Autocollimators Market to Reach $86.6 Million by 2030



The global market for Autocollimators estimated at US$55.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report outlines their definition, use cases, advantages, and disadvantages, along with their key components and working principle. It explores major types of autocollimators and their applications across industries, discussing the benefits and drawbacks associated with their use.

Electronic & Digital, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$64.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Visual segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The competitive landscape of the autocollimator market is also examined, shedding light on the presence of various players worldwide. Their strategies, market positioning, and contributions to industry innovation are assessed, providing valuable insights for stakeholders in this field.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

In the context of the global economic update, the report provides insights into the market outlook for autocollimators, highlighting their increasing adoption in various sectors. Research institutes are identified as key drivers of market growth, particularly in developed regions. However, developing regions are anticipated to witness high growth rates in autocollimator adoption, reflecting broader technological advancements.



The Autocollimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.8 Million by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $55.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $86.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global





MARKET OVERVIEW

Autocollimators: Definition, Use Cases, Advantages & Disadvantages

Key Components

Working Principle

Major Types of Autocollimators

Key Applications

Benefits & Drawbacks

Global Economic Update

Global Market Outlook

Research Institutes Lead Global Market

Developing Regions to Witness High Growth

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Significance of Precise Angle Measurements in Industries Propels Demand

Growing Demand for High-Precision Optical Metrology Solutions Fuels Demand for Autocollimators

Achieving Precise Optical Alignment in Metrology

Rising Importance of Autocollimators in Industry 4.0 Landscape

Miniaturization Trend in Various Industries Spurs Need for Autocollimators

Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing Markets Present Opportunities for Autocollimators

Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives Demand for Autocollimators in Automotive Industry

Autocollimation Theodolite Enables Higher Precision in Surveying

Hybrid Autocollimator: An Advanced System for Complex Optical and Laser Measurements

Introduction of Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Autocollimators

Challenges Facing Autocollimator Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 40 Featured)

Duma Optronics

Edmund Optics

Haag-Streit Group

Keaoda

Logitech Limited

Micro-Radian Instruments

Newport Corporation

Nikon Metrology

PLX

Prisms India

Shanghai Institute of Optical Instrument

Shanghai Optical Instrument

Standa

Taylor Hobson

TRIOPTICS

ZG Optique

