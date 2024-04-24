[Latest] Global Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging Market Size Envisioned at USD 144 Billion by 2033, Increasing a CAGR of 7.5% | Advanced Packaging Solutions

Newark, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 70 Billion Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging market will reach USD 144 Billion by 2033. Increasing demand for blister packaging and advanced packaging solutions may fuel the growth of the Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging Market. Technological advancements enable the incorporation of smart package elements like QR codes or RFID tags, streamlining medication tracking and reducing counterfeit risks. Moreover, advancements in 3D printing offer the potential for customized unit-dose packaging to cater to patient's unique requirements, particularly beneficial for those with complex medical needs. Consequently, these innovative packaging solutions offer significant opportunities for the pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging market



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/14203



Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging Market Size by Type (Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paper, Paperboard), Product (Solid, Liquid, Powder, Gel), Regions, Global Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2024 to 2033

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Europe emerged as the largest global Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging market, accounting for 54.6%. Owing to the increasing demand of the product in cosmetics and home care products in the market. Whereas Asia Pacific exhibits the highest growth rate in the market owing to increasing expansion in the Pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.



The plastic segment has dominated the market accounting for 50% of the total market.



The plastic segment has dominated the market accounting for 50% of the total market. Owing to its increased use of varied types of plastics in pharmaceutical packaging. Various types of plastics used in the packaging are polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, and polystyrene. Whereas, Glass material is expected to provide a lucrative growth rate in the future, owing to the rising demand for glass material in parenteral/ non-parenteral and pharmaceutical powders in the market.



Liquid form has dominated the Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging market. Thereby acquiring 62% in the year 2023.



Liquid form has dominated the Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging market. Thereby acquiring 62% in the year 2023. Further, it is expected to be the fastest-growing in the Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging Market, owing to its increased use and rising demand from the healthcare and Pharmaceutical industries.



Latest Development:



• In January 2024, Loop Industries, a clean technology company, collaborated with Bormioli Pharma to unveil the newest pharmaceutical packaging bottles. These bottles are crafted entirely from Loop's high-quality recycled virgin polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin



• In December 2023, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd introduced 'es-omeprazole', a chiral variant of the anti-ulcer drug omeprazole. This formulation is noted for its reduced side effects and enhanced efficacy compared to the original molecule



• In January 2022, Berry Global Group partnered with Raw Elements to introduce a Sugarcane-based tube to the market. This innovative product is crafted from repurposed sugarcane, undergoing processing to create chemicals like polyethylene, traditionally derived from fossil fuels. This initiative not only broadens the company's product offerings but also positions it to capture a significant share of the global market.



• In May 2021, Gerresheimer introduced SensAIR, a self-infusion pump designed for body application. This pump delivers high-quality drugs and is user-friendly, making it widely utilized for self-administration. This product launch strengthens the company's product portfolio in the region.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Rising research and development activities



Increased R&D investments empower manufacturers to create inventive unit-dose packaging solutions with distinctive features, functionalities, and benefits. Leveraging advanced materials, technologies, and design concepts allows companies to set their products apart in the market and cater to changing consumer preferences and industry trends.



Restraint: Regulatory hurdles in the global market



Unit-dose packaging must adhere to rigorous regulatory standards mandated by entities like the FDA in the US, EMA in Europe, and similar agencies globally. These regulations cover safety, efficacy, labeling, child-resistant features, tamper-evidence, and dosage precision. Compliance with these rules is intricate and time-intensive, involving thorough testing, documentation, and regulatory clearance. Consequently, these regulatory challenges present a notable constraint for the pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging sector.



Opportunity: Advanced packaging solutions



Technological advancements enable the incorporation of smart package elements like QR codes or RFID tags, streamlining medication tracking and reducing counterfeit risks. Moreover, advancements in 3D printing offer the potential for customized unit-dose packaging to cater to patient's unique requirements, particularly beneficial for those with complex medical needs. Consequently, these innovative packaging solutions offer significant opportunities for the pharmaceutical unit-dose packaging market



Challenge: Increased competition from the market players



A significant challenge that could impede the growth of Pharmaceutical Unit Dose Packaging is the heightened price volatility due to intense competition among market players. The increasing number of competitors not only affects product pricing but also influences the overall market pricing dynamics globally. This situation poses a considerable challenge for new market entrants, as coping with price volatility at an early stage becomes increasingly difficult.



Inquiry Before Buying : https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/14203



Some of the major players operating in the Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging market are:



• Unit Pack Company Inc

• Gerresheimer AG

• West Pharmaceutical Services Inc

• Catalent Inc

• Schott A

• Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

• Nipro Corporation

• Berry Global Inc

• Aptar Group Inc

• Amcor Plc



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type:



• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Paper

• Paperboard



By Product:



• Solid

• Liquid

• Powder

• Gel



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/14203



About the report:



The global Pharmaceutical Unit-Dose Packaging market is analysed based on value (USD trillion). All the segments have been analysed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company that provides actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. They have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the client's objectives of high-quality output within a short period. They provide both customized (client-specific) and syndicate reports. Their repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Their customized solutions meet the client's requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com