Digerati Technologies Highlights its Market Reach Across a Wide Range of Industries

SAN ANTONIO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) ("Digerati" or the "Company"), a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the small to medium-sized business (“SMB”) market, is pleased to share its market reach by highlighting customers across a wide range of industries spanning California, Texas, and Florida with an average tenure of eight years.

Digerati’s cloud UCaaS and connectivity solutions offered through its operating subsidiary Verve Cloud, has enabled a wide variety of companies to standardize all equipment on site and streamline billing and support needs. Additionally, Digerati has provided the flexibility for its customers to scale and expand with locations nationwide. A common theme among its small and medium-sized business customers is outstanding customer service and availability 24 x 7 x 365.

Through its operating subsidiary, Digerati currently serves over 44,000 business users on its platform, primarily in California, Texas, and Florida, while increasing customer adoption in diverse industries. As businesses and organizations continue to invest in their IT infrastructure and migrate to cloud-based solutions, Digerati expects to continue to gain market share in the SMB sector as a single-source communication provider with an emphasis on exceptional customer care.

Customer Highlights:

A Restaurant chain with 50 Locations in California and Texas

Cloud communications and broadband customer since 2017

Standardized all equipment on site

Streamlined billing and support needs

Upgraded bandwidth of existing circuits

Flexibility to scale and support as client expands its locations



A High-Quality Value-Based Primary Healthcare Provider for Seniors with More Than 50 Locations

Broadband customer since 2020

Streamlined broadband services across its nationwide locations

Successfully expanded relationship from a few initial locations to nationwide and 10x initial revenue over 3 years

“Land and Expand” driven by high value proposition and focus on superior end-to-end client service

A Collection of Lifestyle and Brand Hotels with 30 Locations

Cloud communications and broadband customer since 2016

Consolidated voice and broadband services across properties

Expanded from a few properties to more than a dozen hotels across its portfolio



A Leading Direct Healthcare Provider with Multi Locations Nationwide

Cloud communications customer since 2016

Desired a local and attentive provider who could streamline their services and be accessible to timely service their account

Streamlined billing and support

Flexibility to scale as client continues to expand with additional locations

Recently secured a new 3-year contract term



A Custom Fine Clothing Retailer with More Than 80 locations

Cloud communications customer since 2012

Dedicated account manager to communicate with for all requests

Streamlined billing and support

Flexibility to scale and support as client seeks to expand locations nationwide

About Digerati Technologies, Inc.

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: DTGI) is a provider of cloud services specializing in UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions for the business market. Through its operating subsidiary Verve Cloud, Inc., the Company is meeting the global needs of small businesses seeking simple, flexible, reliable, and cost-effective communication and network solutions including, cloud PBX, cloud telephony, cloud WAN, cloud call center, cloud mobile, and the delivery of digital oxygen on its broadband network. The Company has developed a robust integration platform to fuel mergers and acquisitions in a highly fragmented market. as it delivers business solutions on its carrier-grade network and Only in the Cloud™. For more information, please visit www.digerati-inc.com and follow DTGI on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future financial performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements such as ‘Digerati expects to continue to gain market share in the SMB sector,’ it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, our inability to source suitable acquisition targets, failure to execute growth strategies, lack of product development and related market acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





