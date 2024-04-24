Baffle Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle , the easiest way to protect sensitive data, today announced it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status . This designation recognizes Baffles’ deep technical expertise in AWS and proven success in helping customers achieve their security and privacy goals.



Achieving AWS Security Competency differentiates Baffle as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"The Baffle team worked closely with AWS to ensure that the data stored is protected at all times with the cutting-edge technology built by cryptographers. Baffle makes it possible for the data to be accessible for use by GenAI and other technologies without compromising data privacy,” said Ameesh Divatia, founder and CEO, Baffle. “This achievement underscored our commitment to partnering with AWS and to ensuring data privacy and security compliant with GDPR, PCI, HIPAA, and other regulations globally.”

AWS enables scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data in the cloud in the AI era. Baffle delivers an enterprise-class data security platform that secures data stores for applications and GenAI with “no code” changes. The solution supports masking, tokenization, and encryption with role-based access control at the logical database, column-, row-, or field-level.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications and AI. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

