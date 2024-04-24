Cradlepoint 5G-Optimized NetCloud SASE Secures Agile Enterprises

BOISE, Idaho, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , part of Ericsson, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network and security solutions, today launched its single vendor Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution, NetCloud SASE. Designed to serve agile enterprises, NetCloud SASE integrates cellular-centric SD-WAN and security into a fully unified solution. The cloud-delivered platform enables lean IT teams to provision true zero-trust networks in as little as 6 minutes.



IDC forecasts that the 5G and 4G/LTE Enterprise Wireless WAN market will reach $5.5 billion in revenue by 2027. While this adoption allows organizations to extend their reach and move services closer to customers, an influx of connected devices increases the attack surface. This is driving the need for simplified, scalable, and specialized SASE solutions that extend beyond fixed sites to secure dynamic environments, such as shifting locations, roaming vehicles, multiplying IoT devices and employees connecting from anywhere.

“Cradlepoint has more than a decade of experience simplifying cellular networking for enterprises operating in the most challenging environments on the planet,” said Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Cybersecurity Products, Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson. “We are now enhancing the simplicity of enterprise-class network security for even the leanest IT organizations by introducing a SASE solution that integrates cellular, SD-WAN, and security in a unified platform.”

NetCloud SASE’s unique design elements include:

Cellular Optimization: Delivers Wireless WAN optimizations that preserve bandwidth, improve performance, and deliver a 5G standalone slicing-ready solution. SD-WAN with intelligent bonding provides a zero loss WAN for mission-critical communications from vehicles and sites.

Delivers Wireless WAN optimizations that preserve bandwidth, improve performance, and deliver a 5G standalone slicing-ready solution. SD-WAN with intelligent bonding provides a zero loss WAN for mission-critical communications from vehicles and sites. Unparalleled Simplicity: While many SASE vendors have focused on unifying management across multiple disjointed products, Cradlepoint NetCloud SASE is based on a clean, single pass architecture that delivers one platform, one policy engine and a consistent provisioning experience across all services.



While many SASE vendors have focused on unifying management across multiple disjointed products, Cradlepoint NetCloud SASE is based on a clean, single pass architecture that delivers one platform, one policy engine and a consistent provisioning experience across all services. Zero Trust Built in Rather Than Bolted On: Combines security with the network creation process to construct a zero-trust foundation that is deny-all by default. The solution also obscures all IP addresses and blocks east west traffic, minimizing the attack surface and preventing lateral movement, as the network grows and scales.



Combines security with the network creation process to construct a zero-trust foundation that is deny-all by default. The solution also obscures all IP addresses and blocks east west traffic, minimizing the attack surface and preventing lateral movement, as the network grows and scales. Powerful Isolation Technology to Block Zero-day Exploits: Offers a zero-trust approach to web and email security by leveraging Remote Browser Isolation to completely airgap users from malicious web activity. Without impacting the browsing experience, the solution protects organizations against phishing attacks (even when a user clicks on the link), retains intellectual property from potential leaks and disarms embedded malware in attachments.



Offers a zero-trust approach to web and email security by leveraging Remote Browser Isolation to completely airgap users from malicious web activity. Without impacting the browsing experience, the solution protects organizations against phishing attacks (even when a user clicks on the link), retains intellectual property from potential leaks and disarms embedded malware in attachments. Robust Security for Unmanaged Devices: Replacing the common practice of providing clientless browser-based access for unmanaged devices, NetCloud SASE uses isolation-based security to airgap corporate applications from unmanaged devices – mitigating the risk of malware infection.



“Streamlining the transition from wired to wireless WAN, NetCloud SASE provides a common networking and security policy engine and consistent provisioning experience across all SASE features,” says GigaOm Sr. Industry Analyst Ivan McPhee based on GigaOm’s Radar Report that named Cradlepoint a Challenger and Outperformer in SASE.

“We feel excited to deliver Cradlepoint’s cellular-optimized SASE solution to our customers,” says Reed Perryman, Director of Sales at RCN Technologies. “RCN firmly believes in unlocking efficiency results through vendor consolidation, and in the past 3 years, many of our clients clamor to interface with less vendors and disparate technologies in their stack. SASE with Cradlepoint not only stands as the only cellular-WAN tailored SASE solution, but it powerfully consolidates multiple network design, SD-WAN and security software and appliances into the easy and familiar Cradlepoint NetCloud portfolio. This marks a game-changer for RCN and our clients.”

Availability

The early access version of NetCloud SASE is available immediately. General availability will follow in late Q2 2024. To learn more about Cradlepoint security capabilities, please visit our NetCloud SASE site and read our blog post .

About Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint enables the freedom to connect people, places, and things that drive more experiences, more ways to work, and better business results — anywhere. The company is a pioneer in Wireless WAN, offering advanced 4G and 5G routers and adapters — controlled through Cradlepoint NetCloudTM. Enterprise businesses and public sector agencies rely on Cradlepoint and its Cellular Intelligence to build a reliable, secure network wherever they need it, connecting fixed and temporary sites, vehicles, IoT devices, and remote employees. Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Cradlepoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and part of their Business Area Enterprise Wireless Solutions. It has international offices in Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, India, and Latin America. www.cradlepoint.com

