Eko2o S.A.S., a Majority-Controlled Subsidiary of MedCana/SFWJ Advances as Leading Infrastructure Supplier for Colombia’s Top Flower Producers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Eko2o S.A.S., a pioneering force in agricultural technology and infrastructure, is pleased to announce its continued growth and expansion as a key infrastructure supplier for some of Colombia's largest flower producers. The company is also enhancing its support and sales operations with international partnerships, notably with Danziger International.



Under the leadership of CEO Juan Ricardo Velez, Eko2o has solidified its reputation for delivering top-tier solutions in agricultural infrastructure, which are now recognized as among the best in the nation.

"Our solutions stand out in the market, and we are delighted to witness our company's growth as we expand our reach both domestically and internationally," said Velez.

The expanding partnership with Danziger International marks a significant step in Eko2o’s strategy to increase its global footprint, leveraging its expertise to support one of the flower industry's most respected names. This collaboration is expected to boost Eko2o's visibility on the international stage and foster new opportunities in global markets.

Eko2o's commitment to excellence and innovation continues to attract the attention of major industry players, contributing to Colombia's reputation as a leader in floriculture and agricultural technology.

About Eko2o S.A.S.

Eko2o S.A.S. is at the forefront of providing innovative agricultural technology and infrastructure solutions. As a leading provider in Colombia, Eko2o is dedicated to enhancing agricultural productivity and sustainability through cutting-edge technologies and services that support farmers and agricultural businesses in achieving higher yields and operational efficiency.

About MedCana/SFWJ

MedCana, operating under Software Effective Solutions Corp. (SFWJ), is a pioneer in the integration of technology and agriculture, focusing on the cannabis and emerging technologies in agriculture. With a vision to revolutionize the industry through innovation, Medcana is dedicated to acquiring and partnering with companies that align with its mission of promoting sustainable and technologically advanced agricultural practices.

About SFWJ/MedCana

Software Effective Solutions/MedCana is a holding company focused on developing companies in the agricultural technology and the cannabis industries. As MedCana moves forward with its expansion plans, the company remains committed to delivering on its promise of building a solid foundation for future growth of its holdings.

For more information, please visit: www.MedCana.net

Or connect with us via:

MedCana | LinkedIn

Facebook/MedCanaBio

MedCana (@MedCanaBio)/ X (Twitter)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “plans,” “suggests,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company’s control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Juan Gabriel Diaz, CEO

www.medcana.net

info@medcana.co

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com