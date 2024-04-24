Getty Images to Capture Breathtaking Visuals From Across The Olympic Games Paris 2024

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced that its award-winning photographers, editors and operations staff will capture stunning imagery from every ceremony and event at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Getty Images will deploy a team of 140 photographers and editors, using innovative and proprietary technology to shoot more than 2.5 million images from the Opening Ceremony on July 26th to the Closing Ceremony on August 11th. New technologies will also allow them to capture unique angles of indoor sports like athletics, gymnastics and swimming using cameras placed underwater and integrated in the roofs of venues. Getty Images will be capturing compelling content throughout the Games for media outlets, sponsors and licensees along with their remit as the Official Photographic Agency of the International Olympic Committee to document all ceremonies and events.

“The unrivaled influence of the Olympic Games allows Getty Images' renowned visual and creative expertise to immortalize the most iconic moments of the world’s largest sports event in fresh and innovative ways in near real-time for media outlets, Olympic partners, licensees, and fans across the globe,” said Ken Mainardis, Global Head of Editorial, Getty Images. “Our complete access to ceremonies, events and new technologies, paired with a global team of award-winning sports photographers and editors, allows us to provide stunning content bringing the experience on the ground to customers around the world in record time.”

Getty Images will deploy 60 editorial photographers to capture live coverage of all 38 Olympic competition venues around France and its territories, with more than 40 editors live-editing remotely from various locations around the world. This, along with our proprietary network and software, will enable live transmission of photographs to gettyimages.com in as little as 30 seconds, empowering Getty Images’ global customer base to tell more immediate and authentic visual stories coming out of the ceremonies and events.

Getty Images has covered 14 editions of the Olympic Games and 14 editions of the Olympic Winter Games since 1968 as Allsport and subsequently as Getty Images.

For more information about Getty Images’ coverage of past and future Olympic Games, visit gettyimages.com/collections/olympics.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (NYSE: GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 557,000 contributors and more than 320 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end‑to‑end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content and uncapped indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Media contact:

Alexander Lazarou

alex.lazarou@gettyimages.com