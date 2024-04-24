Secure Messaging in Healthcare Market Size Worth US$ 3,501.6 Million by 2034 at CAGR of 17.4%: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global secure messaging in healthcare market is estimated at US$ 701.1 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow significantly at a 17.4% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 3,501.6 million by 2034.



The increasing requirement to protect patient data from illegal access and cyber risks in the healthcare industry is leading to the rising demand for secure messaging solutions. Secure messaging in healthcare enables healthcare workers to communicate and receive patient information, protecting patient privacy and confidentiality. During the projected period, the growing demand for secure messaging solutions is expected to boost the growth of the secure messaging in healthcare market.

The secure messaging in healthcare is becoming increasingly significant since it allows healthcare providers and patients to communicate and share information in a secure manner. As wearable devices become more popular, the demand for secure communications platforms that enable them is expected to rise, offering considerable potential for companies working in this market.



The healthcare sector has been fast developing as new technologies emerge, and wearable devices are vital in this period. Wearable technologies are becoming more popular in healthcare because they may enable real-time monitoring of vital signs and other data, allowing healthcare providers to provide more individualized care to patients. However, guaranteeing the security of information exchanged via these devices is critical, especially when it comes to patient health data.



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,501.6 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 17.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 24 Tables No. of Figures 120 Figures

“The secure messaging in healthcare market provides numerous advantages to both consumers and healthcare providers. It allows patients to receive customized treatment while increasing security and reducing fraud for healthcare professionals at the same time. As a result, the use of secure communications in healthcare is projected to increase over the next few years." says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Imprivata Inc.

Vocera Communications

Cerner Corporation

TigerText.

Spok Inc.

Athena Health, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global secure messaging in healthcare market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2024 to 2034.



The North America secure messaging in healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2034.



The market in the United States is expected to register a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.



The market in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 18.1% through 2034.

Based on the end user, the laboratories segment leads the market, with an expected market share of 55.8% in 2024.



Competition Analysis

With a number of established competitors and a growing number of new participants, the secure messaging in healthcare market is becoming increasingly competitive. These companies provide healthcare organizations with a variety of secure messaging options, including secure texting, secure voice messaging, and secure file sharing.

Recent Developments:

In 2022, Amazon introduced a virtual care service based on messaging. The new service, Amazon Clinic, allows healthcare customers to communicate with clinicians via a message-based connection and receive therapy for common medical ailments such as acne and UTIs.



In 2022, Celo Health introduced a HIPAA-compliant messaging platform that allows healthcare teams to collaborate in a seamless and safe manner. It can also interact with existing electronic health records in hospitals. The app, which is available on iOS, Android, and web devices, includes the on-call function, which allows teams to immediately connect with the appropriate on-call provider, as well as a reporting dashboard for insights on improvements.

