Dickey’s Barbecue in the Lineup for Dallas Cowboys Draft Party presented by Miller Lite

Dallas, TX, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all barbecue and football fans! Come celebrate draft day with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit at the Dallas Cowboys Official Draft Party presented by Miller Lite!

On Thursday, April 25th, football enthusiasts can be the draft day MVP by stopping by to sample the Official Sausage of the Dallas Cowboys at the Dickey’s Barbecue tent. The Texas style barbecue brand will be passing out free samples of their famous Original Kielbasa style Polish Sausage, the popular Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, as well as their Hot Links. Additionally, the Dickeys team is offering fans Dickey’s swag, barbecue coupons, and many other smokin’ prizes. The Dallas Cowboys Draft Party will be held at the Ford Center at The Star at Frisco located at 9 Cowboys Way, Frisco, TX 75034 at 6:30 pm and will include Dallas Cowboys player autograph signings, performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue, a live DJ, food and beverage offerings, and more.

“We’re excited to once again be partnering with the Dallas Cowboys for a fun-filled, fan-frenzied draft party,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group. “We passed out over 60 lbs. of our famous, pit-smoked sausage samples at last year’s event and are looking forward to continuing this great tradition on April 25th.”

Backyard pitmasters can purchase Dickey’s hickory smoked sausage at their local Dickey’s restaurant, as well as multiple retail stores including certain Sam’s Club, Albertsons, and Kroger stores throughout the country.

To learn more, follow Dickey's Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

