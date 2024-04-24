Verana Health Announces Launch of Qdata® Thyroid Eye Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), today announced the launch of its Qdata® Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) module ahead of the Innovate TED Symposium in Napa, Calif. (April 26-28).



Qdata TED is a meticulously curated dataset that encompasses RWD on more than 250,000 de-identified patients and provides information on extracting diagnoses from clinical notes in electronic health records. Additional key variables will soon be added to the module, including the designation of TED severity (e.g., mild, moderate-to-severe, and sight-threatening) and Clinical Activity Score (CAS), which will enable a level of analysis and understanding of this rare and unique condition that’s not available elsewhere. This depth of insight can assist life sciences companies in accelerating therapy development, monitoring real-world treatment patterns and outcomes, and informing site selection and patient identification.

With exclusive data from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), Qdata TED provides clinical development, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and medical affairs teams unparalleled insights for this clinically-validated population, marking a critical step forward in the study and treatment of this challenging condition.

“Thyroid Eye Disease is diagnosed in roughly 1 million Americans each year, and severely diminishes quality of life,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. “There’s a critical unmet need for focused research and innovative treatment approaches for this condition, and real-world evidence can provide a catalyst for breakthroughs in disease management and therapeutic efficacy for this population, which can be challenging to identify.”

This newly launched dataset follows Verana Health’s recent announcement of the development of Qdata Dry Eye Disease – the largest dataset of its kind – further enhancing the company’s ophthalmology research capabilities.

To learn more about Verana Health’s Ophthalmology Qdata modules, click here .

About Verana Health

Verana Health® is revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by unlocking the potential of real-world data. Verana Health has an exclusive real-world data network of 90 million de-identified patients from more than 20,000 clinicians, stemming from its exclusive data partnerships with three leading medical societies. Verana Health harnesses deep expertise, secure advanced technology, and direct access to exclusive, near real-time data sources to deliver actionable quality insights that help companies make sense of the data. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com.