Taboola Introduces Taboola Select, Empowering Large Advertisers to Drive Performance Campaigns on a Curated Set of the World’s Most Trusted Publishers

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced Taboola Select, a new offering created exclusively for large advertisers that provides access to a curated selection of Taboola's premium editorial partnerships.



For the first time, Taboola is offering advertisers a way to leverage a highly curated subset of just 15 percent of Taboola’s most premium publishers in the U.S., to drive performance campaigns. Taboola Select offers advertisers a way to connect with millions of daily active users on premium destinations including Yahoo, Business Insider, and The Associated Press in inventory that is highly visible, brand safe and surrounded solely by trusted editorial content.

Taboola Select allows advertisers to tap into standalone placements on nearly every part of esteemed publisher sites, including homepages, in mid-article sections and in a new position called Featured Placements.

Brands that choose Taboola Select can harness the power of CPC buying and leverage Taboola's advanced AI, including the highly effective Maximize Conversions bidding technology, which consistently reduces CPAs by 15% on average.

“Taboola is giving advertisers access to the most trusted publishers in the world, to reach consumers,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Reliable and effective performance advertising has always been crucial, as these types of campaigns continue to help brands stay resilient and drive results regardless of industry headwinds. Taboola Select is one of the industry’s most unique packages for large advertisers to tap into, to run performance campaigns and to reach consumers at scale. We’re combining brand safe environments via our direct relationships with the world’s most premium publishers, with prominent ad placements that brands simply can’t get anywhere else.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including Yahoo, CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

Around 18,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions, with leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Skechers and eBay among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

Disclaimer - Forward-Looking Statements

Taboola (the “Company”) may, in this communication, make certain statements that are not historical facts and relate to analysis or other information which are based on forecasts or future or results. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future prospects, product development and business strategies. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means for identifying such statements. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and there are risks that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved. You should understand that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements, including the risks set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.