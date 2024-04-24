Eco-Conscious People are More Likely to Be Better Tippers According to New Study from CleanChoice Energy

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to tipping, those who say they care strongly about the environment are more likely to leave larger gratuities than those who say they are not as eco-minded, according to a survey by CleanChoice Energy . Over half (57%) of those who describe themselves as very or extremely environmentally conscious typically tip 20% or more at restaurants. On the flip side, nearly half (49%) of individuals who describe themselves as a little or not at all environmentally conscious admit they typically tip 15% or lower.



Where personal habits and eco-consciousness connect

Findings suggest that individuals who are more intentional with their fitness tracking habits are more likely to identify as having a stronger sense of environmental consciousness than those who aren’t as intentional with tracking their fitness and energy levels. The CleanChoice Energy data found that 73% of adults who own a fitness device to track their fitness/energy levels consider themselves to be environmentally conscious, while less than half of those who do not use a device to track their fitness/energy levels (48%) say the same.

When it comes to dating, wastefulness with everyday items is a bigger red flag than not helping with chores, according to those who are very or extremely environmentally conscious. Nearly 3 in 5 adults who describe themselves as extremely or very environmentally conscious (58%) say that wastefulness with everyday items is a relationship red flag, followed by not being willing to help with chores (54%).

When it comes to how seriously Americans take climate change, there is some encouraging news: three-quarters (75%) of adults state that they believe climate change is real.

Commenting on the data, CleanChoice Energy Head of Strategic Insights Kate Colarulli said: “No matter your tipping style or dating preferences, sustainability truly is for everyone. While it’s a fun exercise to look at the ways our personal habits differ, it’s crucial for each of us to find our own way to protect the planet we all call home.”

Age is just a number when it comes to sustainability

Across all generations, the majority (95%) of adults consider themselves to be environmentally conscious to some degree. However, younger generations report higher degrees of eco-friendliness compared to their older generational cohorts. While 42% of Gen Z adults and almost half of Millennials (46%) describe themselves as very or extremely environmentally conscious, only a quarter of Gen X (25%) and baby boomers (24%) say the same.

Despite expressing a stronger sense of environmental consciousness overall, younger generations are not the only ones doing their part for the planet. In fact, baby boomers most frequently indicate practicing various environmentally conscious behaviors when compared to other generations: 70% of baby boomers say they make a conscious effort to conserve energy in their home, and 63% say they recycle, more than Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X adults.

Colarulli adds: “To begin understanding your own role in the ongoing fight for climate justice, take a step back and evaluate the habits and preferences that play a part in your everyday life. Try finding little ways to live a greener lifestyle -- whether it’s stepping up your recycling game, switching your home to clean energy, or shopping sustainably – there are plenty of options for helping the environment.”

To find out more about how you can sign up for clean energy solutions to help lower your eco-footprint, visit www.cleanchoiceenergy.com .

ABOUT THIS SURVEY

CleanChoice Energy commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,005 adults throughout the United States. The makeup of the sample is representative of the U.S. population based on national census data regarding demographic variables such as gender, age and geographic regions. The margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between February 14 and February 15, 2024.

Atomik Research is a creative market research agency.

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading 100% renewable energy suppliers in the U.S., building solar farms and providing consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice has redefined cleantech, making it easy for people to live cleaner lives with pollution-free, renewable energy for their homes and businesses. With CleanChoice, every kilowatt of electricity used is replenished onto the grid with 100% clean energy from regional wind and solar projects. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has become one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, as ranked on the Inc 5000 and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by Funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

CleanChoiceEnergy@finnpartners.com

Kate Colarulli

Head of Strategic Insights

Mobile: +1 202 380 8936

kate.colarulli@cleanchoice.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/08b1aace-fa0e-4ebe-8f4d-41a0dcc1ed3b