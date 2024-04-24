SEALSQ’s IoMT Solutions Provide the Highest Security Standards in Medical and Healthcare, Essential for Safeguarding Sensitive Patient Data

Geneva, Switzerland, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its technology strategy and solutions for IoMT security for medical and healthcare sectors.

SEALSQ is leading the charge in providing state-of-the-art security solutions tailored for the burgeoning Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) sector. By leveraging advanced semiconductor technology, SEALSQ ensures that IoT devices in medical and healthcare spheres maintain the highest security standards, essential for safeguarding sensitive patient data.

One of SEALSQ’s latest chip innovations is the VaultIC408, a secure element that boasts a FIPS 140-3 certified firmware running on a CCEAL5+ level Tamper Resistant hardware platform. This element is fundamental in protecting critical IoMT applications such as home patient monitoring hubs and modules. VaultIC408 design prioritizes efficient operation with minimal reliance on external components, streamlining integration into various applications.

SEALSQ’s secure element can be pre-provisioned at wafer level or on package to meet the flexibility and security needs of IoMT. Once provisioned, SEALSQ’s chips embed private keys and certificates aligned with standards like MATTER, Wi-SUN, and OPC. This benefits the device makers by cost effectively reducing their time-to-market and simplifying interoperability across devices.

To support the lifecycle of IoMT devices, SEALSQ offers a fully-fledged PKI-as-a-Service platform, called IneS™. This platform offers both factory and cloud-based provisioning and is highly scalable. It offers Zero touch automated device registration with cloud services like Azure or AWS while providing manufacturers with an intuitive web interface for the generation and management of certificates compliant with industry standards.

In the realm of IoMT, SEALSQ’s solutions are pivotal as the healthcare industry embraces the digital revolution. From on-body patient devices like smartwatches, diabetes care units, and hearing aids to home medical monitors and hospital diagnostic tools, the company’s semiconductor technology provides secure, reliable, and intuitive functionality for a wide array of medical applications.

SEALSQ takes pride in its role as a trailblazer, shaping a future where medical science is empowered by unparalleled security and cutting-edge technology. With the IoMT sector evolving rapidly, SEALSQ stands ready to deliver solutions that are at the forefront of medical and healthcare advancements, ensuring both the progress of healthcare services and the protection of patient data.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, Medical and Healthcare and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com.

