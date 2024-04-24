Opacifiers Market To Reach USD 33.6 Billion By 2032, Says DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Growing demand from construction and automotive industries propels market growth.

The opacifiers market is indeed experiencing substantial growth, propelled mainly by the increasing demand from the construction and automotive industries. Several factors contribute to this growth trajectory, with significant impacts from rapid urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies.

In the construction sector, the surge in opacifier demand is driven by the need for high-quality building materials that enhance aesthetics and durability. As urban populations expand, there is a growing requirement for infrastructure development, including residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects. Opacifiers are essential additives in paints, coatings, and plastics used in construction applications, contributing to improved opacity, color stability, and weather resistance.

Similarly, the automotive industry's emphasis on enhancing vehicle aesthetics and durability has increased demand for opacifiers in automotive coatings. As consumers prioritize their vehicles' appearance and longevity, automakers seek advanced coating solutions that offer superior opacity, color retention, and scratch resistance. The rise in global vehicle production, as reported by the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), further drives the demand for opacifiers in automotive manufacturing.

Overall, the opacifiers market's growth is closely tied to expanding the construction and automotive industries, driven by urbanization, population growth, and infrastructure development. As these sectors evolve and innovate, the demand for opacifiers will remain robust, supporting the market's sustained growth trajectory.

Segmentation Overview:

The opacifiers market has been segmented into type, application, and region.

Paints and coatings applications account for a significant share of the total market.

Based on the market segmentation by application, the paints and coatings application held the largest share in the opacifiers market in 2023. Opacifiers are essential in paints and coatings, providing opacity, hiding power, and enhanced aesthetic appeal.

Titanium dioxide is the largest segment owing to its widespread use.

Based on the market segmentation by type, titanium dioxide (TiO2) is the largest opacifier market segment in 2023. TiO2 is widely used across various industries due to its excellent opacity, whiteness, and UV protection properties. Its versatility and compatibility with multiple applications, such as paints, coatings, plastics, and ceramics, have contributed to its dominant market position.

Opacifiers Market Report Highlights:

The opacifiers market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.1% by 2032.

The opacifiers market is witnessing a trend towards eco-friendly and sustainable products. Additionally, there is a growing demand for high-performance opacifiers with improved opacity and whiteness.

The Middle East and African regions are projected to witness substantial growth in the forecast period, attributed to the rise in construction activities in these regions.

Some prominent players in the opacifiers market report include Dow Chemical, Arkema, Ashland, Tayca Corporation, Tronox, Kronos Worldwide, Lomon Billions, Venator Materials, Evonik Industries, Heubach GmbH, Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, and BASF.

