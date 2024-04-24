European Ice Cream Market Projected to Reach US$ 28.57 Billion by 2030 Amid Premiumization and Innovation Trends

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ice Cream Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Ice Cream Market continues to show robust growth with expectations to achieve an impressive valuation of approximately US$ 28.57 Billion by the year 2030. The sector is currently experiencing a surge in demand for premium, artisanal ice cream varieties that boast unique flavors and high-quality ingredients. This trend towards premiumization is significantly contributing to the overall growth of the market as consumers across Europe are willing to invest in luxurious ice cream experiences.







Shifts in consumer lifestyles, including an increase in disposable incomes and evolving food preferences, have led to a notable rise in the demand for frozen desserts, including ice cream. The market has been positively impacted by the introduction of innovative dessert products, with high-quality frozen treats becoming increasingly popular among younger demographics and smaller households. This consumer trend underscores the broader dynamics playing into the expansion of the European Ice Cream Market.



The Rise of Conscious Consumption



There is a growing consumer inclination towards organic and locally sourced ingredients within the ice cream sector. Many European ice cream parlors are responding to this trend by incorporating local dairy and produce, ensuring sustainability and freshness in their offerings. Furthermore, the appeal and marketability of the ice cream, including its visual presentation, are essential aspects leveraged through social media platforms to attract a wider customer base.



Product and Segment Dominance



Within the product categories, tubs and bricks are witnessing significant popularity due to their convenience and the variety of flavors they accommodate. As for market segments, the impulse segment remains dominant, affirming its position as a staple due to its suitability for on-the-go consumption and the diverse range of flavors it presents to consumers.



Flavors and Distribution Channels



Among flavors, chocolate continues to reign supreme, sustaining its position as a preferred choice due to its universally appealing taste profile. When it comes to distribution channels, supermarkets and hypermarkets hold a significant portion of the market due to their extensive reach and the comprehensive selection they offer to consumers.



France: A Market Leader



Looking at the country-specific performance within the European market, France stands out for its strong ice cream market bolstered by its rich culinary traditions and renowned gastronomy. French ice cream parlours continue to allure both locals and visitors with a varied selection of flavors, sustaining the country's leading position in the market.



Key Industry Players



The market is supported by major industry players such as Froneri International Limited, General Mills, and Meiji Co. Ltd., each contributing to the vibrancy and dynamism of the European ice cream landscape through constant innovation and addressing consumer trends. Recent developments include product launches that appeal to the vegan market segment, indicating a commitment to inclusivity and dietary diversity within the industry.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Europe





Companies Featured

Froneri International Limited

General Mills

Meiji Co. Ltd.

Unilever Group

Mondelez International, Inc.

Nestlé SA

DMK Group

Danone S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/can0g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment