Global Frozen Vegetables Analysis Report 2024: A $53.34 Billion Market by 2032 Featuring General Mills, Conagra Brands, Hormel Foods, Unilever, Kraft Heinz, Nomad Foods, B&G Foods, Greenyard

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Frozen Vegetables Market Report by Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Frozen Vegetables Market is experiencing noteworthy expansion and is anticipated to grow from an estimated US$ 34.26 Billion in 2023 to US$ 53.34 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.04% throughout the forecast period. Industry experts attribute this significant growth to the prolonged shelf life of frozen vegetables, which offers convenience for storage and utilization. Enhanced freezing techniques that aid in nutrient preservation are also recognized as key factors propelling the market forward.





Recent surveys have shed light on consumer behavior concerning frozen vegetables. A North American leader in vegetable processing published survey findings in 2024, revealing that a significant majority of Canadians opt for frozen vegetables for their convenience and nutritional content. In the United States, the American Frozen Food Institute's 2022 survey emphasized an uptick in frozen fruits and vegetables purchases, with nearly universal adoption among American households.

Regional Overview: Europe and China Dominating the Market



Europe remains a strong market for frozen vegetables, driven by the demand for accessible, cost-effective, and nutritive options. The trend is complemented by the region's changing dietary preferences and the growing inclination towards plant-based offerings. Conversely, China's burgeoning frozen vegetables market is fueled by the nation's evolving consumer dietary preferences and swift urbanization, positioning it as an emerging frozen vegetables powerhouse.

Key Industry Players and Strategies



The market is witnessing strategic maneuvers from major players like General Mills Inc., Conagra Brands, Hormel Foods, and several others. Industry mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations have been pivotal in consolidating the market and expanding product offerings. A notable expansion includes product launches that cater to the contemporary consumer's predilection for convenience and health consciousness.

Segmentation and Country Analysis



The market segmentation reveals an extensive array of products such as corn, spinach, and broccoli enjoying widespread demand. In terms of end-users, both the food service industry and retail customers contribute significantly to market growth. The market also extends across diverse distribution channels, with supermarkets/hypermarkets holding a major share. Comprehensive country-level analysis is presented, highlighting market insights across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with the United States, Germany, China, and Brazil identified as notable markets.

Future Market Perspectives



This robust growth trajectory underscores the market's potential for significant profits through innovative product solutions and strategic market positioning. The adoption of frozen vegetables is poised to remain strong, spurred by advancements in freezing technology, changes in consumer eating habits, and the sustained pursuit of health and convenience food options. With projected growth and consumer inclination towards frozen produce, the industry outlook remains exceedingly positive.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 215 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.26 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $53.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.0% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured

General Mills Inc.

Conagra Brands

Hormel Foods

Unilever PLC

The Kraft Heinz Company

Nomad Foods Ltd

B&G Foods, Inc.

Greenyard

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iw8ugb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment