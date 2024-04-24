Veritext Legal Solutions Extends Northern Alberta Institute of Technology Scholarship Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LIVINGSTON, N.J., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, today announces continued support for court reporters throughout Canada by building on its existing scholarship program for Northern Alberta Institute of Technology stenography and transcription students.



Last year Veritext declared its reworked and renewed commitment to provide scholarships to 30 steno and transcription students over the next five years. This new pledge will distribute an additional eight grants to Indigenous steno and transcription students over the same time period. Included in the program is the Entrance Bursary program aimed at encouraging students to consider court reporting or transcription as a career. Specifics of the annual awards include:

NEW! Veritext Canada Aboriginal Grant

Available to two Indigenous students each year enrolled in the Court Transcription program or the Captioning and Court Reporting program. These grants are awarded based on a written statement detailing the applicant’s personal journey to postsecondary education and satisfactory academic standing.

Veritext Canada Court Transcription Scholarship

Available to two students each year enrolled in the Court Transcription program. These scholarships are awarded based on excellent academic achievement in the program.

Veritext Canada Captioning and Court Reporting Scholarship

Available to two students each year enrolled in the Captioning and Court Reporting program. These scholarships are awarded based on excellent academic achievement in the program.

Veritext Canada Entrance Bursary

Available to two students each year entering the Court Transcription or Captioning and Court Reporting program. These scholarships are awarded on the demonstrated financial need and satisfactory academic achievement to enter the program.

“Our existing scholarships have been a long-standing tradition for the Veritext family of brands throughout Canada, and we are excited to build on this commitment and to support Indigenous students coming into the profession,” states Rich Antoneck, CEO of Veritext. “We look forward to working with NAIT in issuing these grants to students from Indigenous communities for years to come.”

Canadian offices and regional teams are located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

To learn more about Veritext and the industry advocacy work the company is doing, visit https://veritext.ca/about/industry/.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details – so legal teams can focus on the case.

