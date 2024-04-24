Dairy Processing Equipment Market Forecasts Substantial Growth, Eyeing US$ 18.3 Billion by 2034 | FMI Report

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to different dairy processing equipment market growth drivers, the market will navigate its progress path at a moderate pace, projecting a CAGR of 5.5% and reaching US$ 18.3 billion by 2034. The dairy processing equipment market will be valued at US$ 10.7 billion by 2024.



Government initiatives will drive the market, including offering subsidies, incentivizing dairy production businesses, and levitating taxation policies. Also, these efforts will reduce the production cost, enhancing the dairy processing equipment market growth.

The growing awareness regarding nutritional food increases the demand for dairy products. Also, the growing population adds surplus to this demand, which helps the dairy processing equipment market size propagate moderately.

The robust technological infrastructure will enhance room for innovation. Due to this, dairy production will seek better equipment to reduce labor costs. Thus, this will be a vital factor driving the dairy processing equipment market growth.

The rising environmental concern fuels the need for sustainable dairy products. Hence, this will increase the demand for processing equipment. Consequently, it will drive the dairy processing equipment market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Compared to the historical era, the dairy processing equipment market will not show any advancement in its progress rate. The market will likely continue to propagate at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The Indian market will likely provide a broader landscape for the market, as it projects its progress at a CAGR of 4.2%, the highest among all other countries.

Homognizer segment will likely ensure its market share reaches 23.4% by 2024.

The rising automation is a key market growth contributor. The segment will secure 56.4% of the market space by 2024.

“The abundant availability of substitute products and the volatility of prices of the complementary goods create restraints for the dairy processing equipment market,” - Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Major dairy processing equipment manufacturers occupy a substantial market share, cluttering the competitive landscape. Due to this, new entrants find fewer opportunities to expand freely in the market. However, innovation and lending its special services to large-scale businesses might help them gain more market space.

Existing key players are known to use market expansion modes like partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and international expansion. These strategies uplift their market occupancy. The following key developments have been churning the market:-

In March 2024, GEA Group strengthened its ties with Hovione. These two organizations bolstered their partnerships to introduce ConsiGma CDC flex continuous tableting technology. Moreover, the organization aimed to expand in Portugal with the help of Hovione, concreting the market position.

In March 2024, Krones AG introduced a new membrane filtration system to its product portfolio. These systems are bought from Milkron. This will help the organization to expand its dairy production, driving its growth in the market.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 10.7 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 18.3 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 5.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa Key Market Segments Covered Equipment Type

Automation Type

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Poland

Russia

Czech Republic Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled GEA Group

Krones AG

Tetra Pak International

IDMC Limited

SPX Corporation

Van Den Heuvel

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Alfa Laval Corporation ISF Industries

Agrometal Limited

Coperion GmbH

Caloris Engineering LLC

Dui Ci Inox

IMA Industria Machine Automatiche SPA

Patkol Public Company Limited

Dairy Processing Equipment Market- Key Segments

By Equipment Type:

Thermal Treatment System

Homogenizers

Pasteurizers

Dairy Centrifuges and Separators

Evaporators and Dryers

Filtration Systems

Mixing and Blending Equipment

Others

By Automation Type:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Application:

Cheese

Processed Milk

Yogurt

Protein Ingredients

Milk Powder

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



