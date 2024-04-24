2024 Report | European Biopsy Devices Market to Reach US$ 1,074.0 Million by 2032: Enhanced Focus on Early Disease Detection Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Biopsy Devices Market Report by Product, Imaging Technology, End-User, Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Biopsy Devices Market reached US$ 636.4 Million in 2023. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.99% from 2024 to 2032. The analyst forecasts it to reach US$ 1,074.0 Million by 2032. The increasing emphasis on early disease detection and personalized treatment approaches has catalyzed the need for efficient biopsy technologies across Europe.





The European biopsy devices market is witnessing substantial growth driven by several pivotal factors. Among these is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, exacerbated by an aging demographic. Statistically, over one-fifth of the EU's population is above the age of sixty-five, necessitating enhanced clinical tools for accurate diagnoses. As such, healthcare professionals are increasingly relying on advanced biopsy devices to manage and interpret age-related health conditions more effectively.

Needle-Based Biopsy Devices Lead in Demand



The market analysis points to needle-based biopsy devices spearheading the product segment due to their minimally invasive nature and reduced patient recovery times. These devices have become favored by both medical practitioners and patients across Europe, given their proficiency in securing tissue samples essential for precise diagnostics.

UK Holds Significant Share of European Market



The United Kingdom occupies a substantial portion of the European market, with an acute focus on early disease detection and a robust healthcare infrastructure that prioritizes precision in diagnosis. The extensive research and development activities within the UK further cement its position as a prime contributor to the market growth, advancing the development of innovative biopsy techniques.

Milestone Developments from Leading Biopsy Device Companies



Prominent players in the market have demonstrated noteworthy advancements and launches that propel the market forward. Innovations in software, hardware, and assay development are paving the way for more efficient and less invasive biopsy procedures across Europe. This not only fosters market growth but also aligns with the wider European objective of improving cancer diagnosis and patient outcomes through technology.

In summary, the Europe biopsy devices market is poised for significant expansion amidst advancements in technology, a growing elderly population, and an unwavering commitment to early diagnosis and personalized medicine. As medical practices continue to evolve, the reliance on sophisticated biopsy devices is set to deepen, underscoring the importance of ongoing investment and innovation within this vital healthcare segment.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $636.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $1074 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Europe





Companies Featured

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Exact Sciences (Genomic Health)

Biocept

Roche Diagnostics

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Qiagen

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

