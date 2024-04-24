Breezeline Supports Students in Competition to Bridge Digital Divide

QUINCY, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Student teams from leading university business schools will present their proposals to help close the digital divide and promote broadband adoption during a live Broadband Equity Challenge competition on April 25.

Students enrolled in MBA programs at Pace University’s Lubin School of Business, Drexel University’s Lebow School of Business and Denver University’s Daniels School of Business will participate in the live, virtual competition before a judges panel of industry executives and an audience including corporate recruiters.

The teams will compete for a top prize of $5,000, which can be used to help offset tuition costs. To prepare for the competition, participating students conduct extensive research and receive insights about broadband and emerging technologies from industry experts.

Judges for the spring competition are Shaun Blake, vice president products and programming for Breezeline; Marva Johnson, group vice president for Charter Communications; and Nomi Bergman, president, Advance/Newhouse Partnership.

Breezeline is a lead sponsor, and sponsorship proceeds will help defray event costs and fund prizes for the student participants. In addition, sponsoring companies receive student resumes so that they can be considered for future employment opportunities after graduation.

The competition, now in its 14th year, is held in the spring and fall semesters of each school year. The event is produced and hosted by Craig Leddy, media and technology educator and president of Interactive TV Works, Inc.

Attachment